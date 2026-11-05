Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 9: Dallas Cowboys Clinging To Top 20 Pick

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 NFL campaign has been a complete disaster, with the team currently losing three of their last four as we prepare for a Week 9 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

To make matters worse for the Cowboys, one of those losses was against the Green Bay Packers, who will determine where Dallas picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Dallas owns the Packers' first-round pick as part of the Micah Parsons trade last season, while the Cowboys' highest first-round pick will be sent to the New York Jets because of the Quinnen Williams deal at last year's trade deadline.

Currently, Dallas' own pick is a top-10 selection because of their 3-5 start, but that would be on its way to East Rutherford. Instead, the Cowboys would be on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick.

While the Cowboys have found some success picking in the 20s this year, it still presents a problem for a team that is in desperate need of elite talent. Dallas needs to continue adding to its defense, but risks losing out on a top prospect at a position of need if the Packers continue to win.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will still be some valuable prospects when Dallas is on the clock next spring, but they're only making their job harder when it comes to the talent evaluation.

A full look at the current order for the 2027 NFL Draft can be seen below as we kick off Week 9 in a matter of hours.

2027 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders wave to the fans during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers (0-7) Tennessee Titans (1-7) Miami Dolphins (1-6) New York Jets (via IND) 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles (2-6) New York Jets (2-6) Houston Texans (2-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5) Washington Commanders (2-4-1) New York Jets (via DAL) 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) Atlanta Falcons (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) Baltimore Ravens (4-4) Cleveland Browns (via LAR ) 4-4 Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Cleveland Browns (5-3) Carolina Panthers (3-4) Dallas Cowboys (via GB) 5-3 New England Patriots (5-3) New York Giants (4-2-1) Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) Detroit Lions (5-2) Tennessee Titans (via CHI) 5-2 Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Denver Broncos (6-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Next year's NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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