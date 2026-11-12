Top 10 Prospects for 2027 NFL Draft: CJ Carr Making a Case for QB2 Slot

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker has created plenty of separation between himself and the player perceived to be the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 NFL draft.

It hasn’t been as clear when it comes to QB2, but we might have gotten an answer in last week’s Miami-Notre Dame showdown. One quarterback from that game cracked my latest top-10 list for draft prospects

The back half of these rankings did see some shuffling since the last time we formed this list . But it was difficult to change anything inside the top five.

Here are my top 10 draft prospects as we enter the final stretch of the college football regular season.

10. Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

I was torn between Gilliam and Ole Miss’s Will Echoles for this spot, but it’s time for a new DT1 in this draft class.

Perhaps I’ll end up regretting this swap because Echoles offers a bit more upside and doesn’t have as much help as Gilliam does with the Volunteers. But there’s still plenty of time to shuffle these rankings, so why not have some fun with the order?

Gilliam’s draft stock has skyrocketed because of all his impact plays and how versatile he has been as a pass rusher. The 6'2", 305-pound Penn State transfer has six sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

9. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Carr was one of the biggest winners from the eventful Week 10 schedule. He had his offense humming in the showdown against Miami, going 29-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6'2", 215-pound signal-caller has merely average physical traits, but he’s accurate and scouts are fond of how quickly he reads coverages before and after the snap. Miami’s Darian Mensah has similar qualities, and he also played well in this showdown. But Carr got the nod as the new QB2 because he’s more willing to let it rip downfield.

Some concerns have arisen about how much Mensah relies on the short game, and it also took him some time to adjust to playing without star receiver Malachi Toney, who was sidelined for the loss in South Bend.

Carr has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,168 yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception.

8. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Off-ball linebackers are making a comeback in the NFL. Top-five 2026 picks Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese are off to fast starts for the Commanders and Giants, respectively.

Cole, who stands at 6'3", 235 pounds, isn’t as big as those aforementioned sideline-to-sideline playmakers. Still, he might be just as physical and versatile, and perhaps slightly faster. We’ll learn more about that trait if he participates in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in March.

CHRIS COLE HOUSE CALL 🏠



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/wNOacZCjqI — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 26, 2026

Cole plays fast and displays exceptional instincts, two reasons why the Bulldogs have one of the top defenses in the nation. Cole has 58 total tackles, 11 for loss, and five sacks.

7. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Feisty cornerbacks often come in a smaller stature, but that’s not the case for the 6'2", 205-pound Hampton. Even with all his considerable physical gifts, he relies heavily on tenacity, which helped him become a polished player in coverage.

It helps to have size and athleticism, but scouts are enamored with how competitive he is on the field . A knowledgeable NFL evaluator recently told me Hampton is the real deal. Don’t be surprised if he goes in the top 10 and makes a strong push for being CB1 in this class come April. Hampton has two interceptions this season, including one last week against Syracuse.

6. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

I nearly placed Mestemaker inside the top five because he has been sensational since he and the Cowboys fell to Tulsa in the season opener.

Mestemaker has thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in eight consecutive games and has become the clear No. 1 quarterback prospect thanks to his upside as a passer and enticing mobility. The redshirt sophomore could use more seasoning, but it might be better for him to declare for the draft given all the NFL attention he has gotten. Jets GM Darren Mougey attended Oklahoma State’s 66-28 win over Kansas State last week.

DREW MESTEMAKER, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!



Oklahoma State is back in front! pic.twitter.com/pZFt3elz3c — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2026

Mestemaker, who has completed 66.7% of his passes for 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions, has an opportunity to make himself a legitimate top five prospect with a strong performance against Texas Tech this week.

5. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Becker was dominant and made clutch plays in his latest performance against Minnesota.

Indiana hasn’t had the toughest schedule, but we found out in last year’s College Football Playoff that Becker is capable of performing well against the best teams in the nation. There’s really not much else for him to prove as a Hoosier. He’s the clear No. 2 wide receiver in this class as the total package with size (6'4", 209 pounds), athleticism and reliable hands.

Becker has 50 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

4. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Moore and Toney go head-to-head, but Moore played a big role in Miami’s offense having a slow start last week.

Notre Dame’s shutdown corner validated all the rave reviews from scouts, and he’ll likely hear his name called early on Day 1 of the draft.

The most outstanding cornerback in the nation ☘️



Leonard Moore is a Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist!#GoIrish☘️ | @LeonardKevMoore pic.twitter.com/0QR5GIGeF3 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 11, 2026

Opposing quarterbacks rarely throw in the direction of the 6'2", 197-pound cornerback, which is why he hasn’t had an interception this year. He did have five picks last season.

3. Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

Stewart’s traits and upside are off the charts. However, he’s a raw prospect with some character concerns.

These red flags might not be as concerning to some teams because there’s no denying he’s an athletic freak with imposing size at 6'5", 250 pounds. Still, these teams will need to ask themselves why he hasn’t been as productive when it comes to the stat sheet. Stewart hasn’t had more than 4.5 sacks since his freshman season, when he recorded 6.5.

However, he has turned a corner since his one-game suspension and has played with more consistency. He was suspended after arguing with coaches on the sideline and throwing a punch at an Alabama player in September.

2. Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

Production has never been an issue for the high-motor Simmons, who returned from an ankle injury last Sat. against Missouri.

He didn’t need to play another down this season because he already had shown more than enough to scouts. He’s a relentless edge rusher who knows how to affect games against the pass and run. Still, it says plenty that he wants to finish the season on a strong note as the best player on a ferocious Texas unit.

The 6'3", 246-pound Simmons has 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Smith isn’t happy about the Buckeyes’ two-game losing streak, but personally, he already has done enough to be a top-three pick in April.

Even without quarterback Julian Sayin, Smith has put up dominant numbers, recording a combined 17 catches, 221 yards and two touchdowns during the two-game skid. Overall, the 6'4", 222-pound offensive weapon has 69 receptions for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Ohio State is lacking wins of late, but Smith might still get the Heismans Trophy before declaring for the draft.