New Dallas Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Injects Versatility Into Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse against the Arizona Cardinals reminded everyone of the overwhelming lack of talent on the team's defense, despite using several resources during the offseason in an attempt to revamp the unit.

Unfortunately, Christian Parker has appeared to be in over his head as defensive coordinator, and the team's lack of talent around the field continues to be a major problem. To make matters worse, the Cowboys will not have their highest of two first-round picks in the upcoming 2027 NFL draft, so they may miss out on an opportunity to add an elite player when the draft rolls around in the spring.

In a new 2027 NFL mock draft by Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI. the Cowboys waste no time addressing the consistent issues with their pass defense by selecting Georgia Bulldogs standout Ellis Robinson IV at the end of Round 1.

Entering Week 9, the Cowboys have the league's worst total defense, giving up 385.4 total yards per game, while ranking No. 22 against the pass. Robinson could potentially step in as a Day 1 starter if the team decides to move on from former All-Pro DaRon Bland in the offseason.

A closer look at what Robinson could bring to the Cowboys' defensive backfield can be seen below.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers) Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV defends Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Dallas Cowboys are still struggling on defense despite the injection of rookie talent," Melo wrote. "DaRon Bland has particularly struggled at cornerback. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV is a supremely athletic cornerback who is versatile enough to thrive in both man and zone coverage."

Because of Bland's drastic fall off and the Cowboys' inability to get anything going on defense, any help the team can find through the draft or free agency will be welcomed additions.

This season, Robinson has recorded 15 combined tackles, five passes defensed. and two interceptions after recording a career-high four interceptions a season ago. He continues to rise up the draft boards and would be an intriguing pick for Dallas if they remain in the 20s when draft day rolls around.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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