Dallas Cowboys Projected Win Total For 2026 Season Leans Toward Playoff Push

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching, with the Dallas Cowboys set to kick off training camp in just over a week. The team jets off to Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 27, before practice begins on Wednesday, July 29.

After an offseason of improvements, the Cowboys are aiming for a bounce back year and a return to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs for the past two seasons.

With expectations set, fans and experts have been sharing their thoughts on how the upcoming season could play out, and PFF is the latest to chime in on the conversation. Recently, PFF dropped its projected win totals for every team across the league.

For the Cowboys, the prediction marks an improvement on Brian Schottenheimer's first year as head coach, and leans toward the team making a playoff push. Dallas is also projected to challenge for the NFC East title.

Dallas Cowboys' Projected 2026 Win Total

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer watches quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a 7-9-1 season and second-place finish in the division. While the team is projected to finish one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, their projected win total increases to 9.5.

Dallas is one of seven teams to have a projected win total of 9.5, with 10 teams projected to finish with better records. The model is based on PFF's season simulator.

The Cowboys +110 odds to finish with 10 wins or more, while finishing with nine wins or fewer sit at -130. If the projection proves to be true, the Cowboys will firmly be in the playoff mix and will be set up for a potential run into the postseason.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Schedule

A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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