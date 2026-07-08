Cowboys Replace George Pickens with Explosive Wide Receiver in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

When it comes to wide receiver George Pickens, his chances of sticking with the Dallas Cowboys for the long haul aren't great.

Pickens is going to play out this coming campaign in Dallas unless the team suffers a total collapse that makes it a seller at the trade deadline. However, next year figures to be a different story.

Whether it comes via tag or a long-term deal, the Cowboys can't continue to have so much money wrapped up in two receivers. Even if they want Pickens to play out another season on the tag, he isn't likely to be amenable to that, which could lead to a holdout.

Knowing that, a tag and trade of Pickens next offseason feels like the most likely scenario, unless Dallas feels it can garner a better draft pick return from the compensatory pick process by letting Pickens walk in free agency.

One way or the other, it's more likely than not that the Cowboys are going to have to replace Pickens in 2027.

Cowboys take Charlie Becker in mock draft

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI sees the same outcome with the veteran wide receiver in 2027 and predicts the Cowboys draft Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker to replace him.

"George Pickens signed his franchise tag, but the Dallas Cowboys may just be delaying the inevitable, as a long-term extension for him doesn't currently feel attainable," Melo wrote. "The Cowboys will firmly be in the market for a receiver if Pickens walks in free agency next offseason. The Indiana Hoosiers lost Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. to the draft and Charlie Becker appears primed to fill those shoes. Becker has take-the-top-off speed after averaging an explosive 20 yards per reception last year."

Becker is primed to be a top option in Indiana's passing attack in 2026 after serving as the No. 3 option in 2025. He finished last season with 679 yards and four touchdowns while averaging a whopping 20 yards per reception.

Charlie Becker scouting report

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Becker is a big target at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds, which makes him an ideal option near the goal line and enables him to win in contested catch situations.

But Becker also has the speed to be a vertical threat, and he has a great pair of hands after not dropping a single pass last season.

We still need to see Becker thrive in a featuredrole before he can be considered a first-round talent, though. Becker should get that opportunity in 2026 now that Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Surratt are no longer in front of him.

If he can answer the bell, there is absolutely a scenario in which the Cowboys take him to be the long-term replacement for Pickens across from Lamb.