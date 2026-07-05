Dallas Cowboys' Best Moves of the 2026 NFL Offseason

After diving into the Dallas Cowboys' worst decision of the 2026 offseason, it's time to praise the team for what it did well.

The Cowboys had a strong offseason overall. The aim was to fix the defense and Dallas made a ton of moves to try and make that happen. Whether or not those moves pan out remains to be seen, but Dallas gets the old "A" for effort.

A pair of moves the Cowboys made on defense make the cut for the top-three moves of Dallas' offseason. The third comes on the offensive side of the ball.

Firing Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we don't know how new defensive coordinator Christian Parker will pan out, we do know the Cowboys had to make a change by firing Matt Eberflus.

In Eberflus' one season on the job, the Cowboys sported the worst defense in the NFL. They ranked 32nd in points and pass defense, and 23rd in run defense.

Granted, Eberflush was dealt a tough hand with the unexpected trade of Micah Parsons, but there was just no excusing the total incompetence we saw out of Eberflus and his unit in 2025.

Drafting Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs was a favorite of Parker and was widely viewed as one of the very best prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, yet the Cowboys were able to land him with the No. 11 overall pick.

The Cowboys had to trade up to make sure he didn't slip through their fingers, so they surrendered two fifth-rounders and their 12th pick to get it done.

However, Dallas went on to trade back from the No. 20 pick and got back two fourth-rounders to replace the fifth-rounders surrendered in the Downs trade.

There was nothing to not love about what the Cowboys did in the first round, especially as it pertains to Downs.

Not extending George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision to tag George Pickens was easy, as the Cowboys could not simply let him walk for nothing in free agency just a season after they acquired him for a third-round pick.

The question was: would the Cowboys extend Pickens?

Well, we got our answer. Not only did the Cowboys not extend Pickens, they never had any intention of even considering it.

There was just no world in which the Cowboys could back up the Brinks truck for Pickens with a long-term deal off one season of elite production and mostly good behavior. Pickens has to prove he can do that for multiple years before anyone will be willing to give him the bag.

Another reason the Cowboys can't extend Picken is because it would lead to them having way too much money wrapped up at wide receiver when you include CeeDee Lamb.

That's why I would've preferred a tag and trade instead, but this path was the second-best one the Cowboys could've taken.