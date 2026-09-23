The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a historic trip in Week 3 of the regular season, where the team will be taking on former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the league's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dallas returned to practice at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon to ramp up preparations for Sunday evening's game, and following the practice session, the team dropped its first depth chart of the week.

Because it is an unofficial depth chart, injured players remain on the list, which highlights just how plagued by injuries the Cowboys' defensive unit has been through the first two weeks of the season.

The Cowboys enter Week 3 with the status of three defensive starters and one key defensive back still up in the air. We will learn more on Wednesday afternoon, before the team packs up and jets off to Rio for its final preparations.

Dallas Cowboys' Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are down starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is dealing with a hamstring strain; starting safety Malik Hooker, who is recovering from a fractured arm; and starting cornerback Cobie Durant, who is battling a groin issue.

Dallas also lost safety P.J. Locke to a torn plantar fascia in his right foot.

While Locke and Durant are expected to miss multiple weeks, Overshown has been working with lead Cowboys trainer Britt Brown, who has been with Dallas for 31 of his 34 years in the league, and the team's rehab group.

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and TE Michael Trigg working on the cords with Cowboys director of rehab Britt Brown pic.twitter.com/JVtk6B7Lyf — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 22, 2026

Locke, Durant, and Hooker did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough at The Star.

While we wait to see how the rest of the week plays out for the injured Cowboys stars, let's take a look at all of the information we need to catch the Week 3 action in Brazil on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the game at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +145 | Ravens -175

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Cowboys will fly out to Brazil on Wednesday evening, following the afternoon practice session.

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