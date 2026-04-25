New Dallas Cowboys CB Devin Moore Comes With Minor Injury Questions

The Dallas Cowboys took a little break from rebuilding the defense during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting standout Penn State Nittany Lions offensive tackle Drew Shelton with the first of three fourth-round picks.

However, after bringing in the versatile offensive lineman, the team returned to the defensive side of the ball for two consecutive picks.

Dallas selected Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton with their final picks until the seventh round.

While both players fit bring the versatility and upside that defensive coordinator Christian Parker is looking for, there are some minor injury concerns about Moore, who revealed after he was picked that he recently had surgery.

Cowboys' Fourth-Round Pick Devin Moore Recently Underwent Groin Surgery

Florida defensive back Devin Moore works out during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When speaking to the media after he was selected with the No. 114 overall pick, which Dallas acquired by trading with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the first round, Moore said he had groin surgery in December.

The good news, however, is that the surgery did not hinder Moore during the pre-draft process, and he was able to go through workouts for teams. Moore also admitted that teams were interested in his injury history, but he wants everyone to focus on what he brings to the field by watching film.

"It's frustrating at times, but you know in the grand scheme of things you've got to know at the end of the day you're blessed," Moore said, via Joseph Hoyt of the team's official website.

"Only the one percent of the one percent make it to this level. It's time to go prove it now. People can say this, people can say that, when we turn the tape on, and we put them pads on, it's time to go prove it. All that other stuff goes out the window."

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore breaks up South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Moore played in only 30 games throughout his four-year career at Florida, but he has shown flashes of brilliance when healthy. Last season, his first healthy year with the Gators, he recorded 35 total tackles, three passes defensed, 2.0 tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

With his impressive length and ability to track the ball, he has the raw skill set to continue developing under Christian Parker if healthy. He brings added value with his willingness to help in run support, so he's going to be an intriguing player to watch as he continues to come into his own.

A full look at the Cowboys' current 2026 draft haul can be seen below.

Full List Of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT Penn State

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles): Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): LT Overton, DL, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)









Following the conclusion of the 2026 draft, the Cowboys will finalize the rookie class by reaching out to a handful of undrafted free agents. It will be exciting to see how the team wraps up an incredible draft weekend.

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