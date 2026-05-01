One of the concerns with Dallas Cowboys fourth-round pick and cornerback Devin Moore coming out of college was his injury history.

Moore had issues staying healthy at Florida, with the cornerback playing in five, seven, and seven games over his first three years with the Gators. What's also troubling is that Moore admitted he had groin surgery in December, but that did not prevent him from working out in the pre-draft process.

It is, however, a likely factor in Moore going in the fourth round, which, on the bright side, means he might be a steal for the Cowboys.

"It's frustrating at times, but you know in the grand scheme of things you've got to know at the end of the day you're blessed," Moore said after the draft. Only the one percent of the one percent make it to this level. It's time to go prove in now.

"People can say this, people can say that, when we turn the tape and we put them pads on, it's time to go prove it. All that other stuff goes out the window," he added.

Longevity concern for Devin Moore

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an article by The Athletic's Mike Sando that compiled opinions from unnamed NFL executives, one of them raised concern about Moore's ability to have a long career. In fact, the executive flat out said Moore "will not have a long career."

That said, the exec also believes Moore is worth the risk given the high-priced market at cornerback the Cowboys have already dove into in recent years with DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. We know the Diggs deal didn't work out, and Bland is on track to have the same result.

“Devin Moore’s injury history is concerning. He will not have a long career. But if you are going to take a risk, take it with a talented guy at a premium position that gets heavily paid in the market. If you get a starter or even a third corner, that is worth it," the exec said.

Worth the risk?

Florida defensive back Devin Moore. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grabbing a promising cornerback like Moore in the fourth round is a bet worth making for the Cowboys given their issues at cornerback.

He showed plenty of promise at Florida, and brings good size and ball-tracking ability with him to the next level.

Then, there's the versatility, as not only can Moore be a plus in run defense, he also could play safety, which is another position with questions.

"I know it's somewhat of a projection, but you could see by the way the length and the way he moves and all that, hell, (Moore) might be one of your better corners," former scout Bryan Broaddus said. "I just kind of saw when I watched him play, I was thinking, 'God, this guy might be a really good free safety that plays with range."

How quickly Moore actually sees the field for significant snaps is yet to be determined, but with the skill set he brings to the table and the multiple paths he might have to crack the lineup, it may not be long.

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