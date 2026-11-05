Cowboys-Saints Trade Rumor Links NFC Squads for Potential Deadline Deal

There appears to be some buzz about a potential trade between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora says he has had some people in the league "whisper" to him about a possible pairing with the Cowboys and Saints for a deal involving edge rusher Cam Jordan.

La Canfora cited "behind-the-scenes talks" as the source of the information he's putting out there. Here's what he said exactly:

"Boy, the Dallas Cowboys, I know we talked about edge rushers with them more so than interior defensive linemen," La Canfora said.

"Cam Jordan’s a versatile guy. Cam Jordan could fit in their mix up front. I’ve had some people whisper to me: ‘Maybe Cam Jordan (goes) to the Cowboys’," La Canfora added.

Why Cowboys need an edge rusher

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys shouldn't need an edge rusher after ramping the edge rusher spot in during the offseason, with the team adding Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence and Von Miller.

But those three have combined for just three sacks, and when you include Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston, Dallas has gotten only 6.5 sacks from their edge rushers this season.

Because of how ineffective the edge rushers have been, the Cowboys have just 15 sacks in total and their secondary has gotten exposed each and every week because of the group's inability to finish off pressures.

Since nobody in-house is getting it done, the Cowboys now have to bring in help from outside, but they can't just bring in anyone. Dallas needs someone who is going to make a huge impact.

Should Cowboys trade for Cam Jordan?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cowboys are going to trade for an edge rusher and cut their draft stockpile down even more, they need to add a locked-in difference-maker at the position.

While Jordan was once that guy, he hasn't looked like it this year. The Saints edge rusher has yet to tally a sack over the six games he's played in and is far from a guarantee to pan out.

Jordan did post 10.5 sacks last season, but pointing at past stats was what made us believe Miller could make an impact, yet here we are.

Jordan is going to cost a draft pick, and while it might not be more than a Day 3 pick, that still isn't worth it. The 37-year-old will be a free agent in 2027, so the Cowboys may be giving up up yet another draft pick for a rental that may provide nothing.

Even if he can get his season on track in Dallas, it's doubtful Jordan can make enough of a dent to save this defense, which needs a much bigger jolt than Jordan will be able to provide.

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