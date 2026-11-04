Cowboys Trade Rumors Offer Updates on Chances of Josh Sweat, George Pickens Deals

The Dallas Cowboys have been viewed as likely buyers ahead of the trade deadline for months now, but things have at least shifted a little bit now that Dallas is sitting with a 3-5 record and looks to be going nowhere in 2026.

In fact, they have shifted enough to the point where teams around the NFL are wondering if George Pickens might be available, which is logical to wonder because he's not under contract beyond this year and clearly he isn't helping the Cowboys much.

Well, don't expect the Cowboys to trade Pickens, with ESPN's Dan Graziano reporting that he doesn't expect the veteran wideout to be moved before the deadline, although he does see the logic in making such a move.

"Staying in the NFC East, teams are wondering if the Cowboys would consider trading WR George Pickens if they suffer another loss this week and fall to 3-6. I do not get the sense that Dallas would consider such a move, but if it isn't planning to sign Pickens to an extension next offseason, it would make sense to at least take the call," Graziano wrote.

Adding to Graziano's report, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is hearing that the Cowboys "aren't trading Pickens."

"As of right now there's nothing there," Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Cowboys unlikely to make any trade?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Cowboys' making any addition at the trade deadline, Graziano thinks it's possible Dallas stands pat.

That's because of the dwindling draft capital the Cowboys have, with Dallas sporting just 10 picks the next two years, including four in 2027.

"As for potentially adding players, it's always possible," he said. "But with just four picks in next year's draft and having already made a jump-the-market move to get CB Joey Porter Jr. earlier this season, the Cowboys might not have another big deadline deal to make."

The latest on Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler adds the Cowboys might be in the market for an edge rusher and Dallas has been linked to Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

"Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has been linked to Dallas, which could be in the pass rush market but hasn't made any moves there yet.

Fowler also notes that a potential hurdle for a Sweat trade comes from his contract situation. The belief is Sweat either wants a new deal or will want a "sweetener," like a raise, for example.

"The sense I get from teams in the edge rusher market is that Sweat would prefer a new deal as part of a trade -- or at least a sweetener, such as a raise on his $18.1 million salary this year or next. He's in the second year of a four-year, $76 million contract, so wanting it reworked so early in the deal could be a hurdle to a trade," Fowler wrote.

Deck is stacked against a Josh Sweat trade

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, not only would the Cowboys have to give up draft capital for Sweat, they may also have to shell out more money to keep him happy.

All of this points to a tall task for the Cowboys to bring Sweat in. Bear in mind, Dallas will have plenty of competition for Sweat, so they might have to overpay in draft capital just to get him and it's possible that will further deter Jerry Jones.

Another thing that could make Jones hesitant to make a trade is if he sees the writing on the wall that his team is cooked and a trade isn't going to save the sinking ship.

Jones is likely more optimistic about the Cowboys than we are, but he must seriously consider if it's worth it to further kneecap his draft stockpile to try and save a team that almost certainly can't be saved.

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