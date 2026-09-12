Cowboys and Seahawks Are Ideal Match For Trade After Malik Davis Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have a void to fill in their running backs room after Malik Davis suffered an injury on Friday.

Davis came down with a hip injury at practice that required him to be carted off the field. It was later revealed that Davis needs to have surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

While the hope is that Davis will be back at some point this year, co-owner Stephen Jones noted that his injury is "pretty serious" and "could take him out for some period of time."

It's a very tough blow for a few reasons, as not only was Davis the No. 2 running back behind Javonte Williams, you also just hate to see something like this happen to an undrafted player who has worked so hard to defy the odds and get to where he is today.

With Javonte Williams and Emari Demercado as the only running backs on their roster, it's a matter of when, not if, the Cowboys decide to add someone else, whether that be on the 53-man roster or the practice squad if Dallas decides to sign Israel Abanikanda to the active roster.

Cowboys, Seahawks are perfect trade partners

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (27) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One avenue to replace Davis the Cowboys should explore is a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, who have an intriguing back buried on the depth chart.

That back is Emanuel Wilson, who had some productive games during his stint with the Green Bay Packers before signing with Seattle in free agency during the offseason.

The most recent one of those games came in 2025, when Wilson ripped off 107 yards and two touchdowns in place of an injured Josh Jacobs in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson mirrors what Davis brings to the table with his physical running style. He's also a decent pass protector and capable pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Wilson might be expendable given the fact that he's third on the Seahawks' depth chart behind rookie Jadarian Price and veteran George Holani. In Week 1, Wilson saw the field for just three snaps.

If the Seahawks were to trade Wilson, they would have to replace him on the 53-man roster, as the team would only have two backs left, but Seattle could promote Jacardia Wright in that scenario.

Wright has put together impressive showings in each of last two preseasons and made a real case he should make the Seahawks' 53-man roster before cutdown day.

Seattle also has the option of bringing up Velus Jones Jr. if they unload Wilson, and it's possible another reinforcement could be coming as soon as Week 5, when Zach Charbonnet's mandatory four-week stay on the PUP list is up, in which case Wilson might get cut for nothing.

What's the cost?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last thing the Cowboys want to do is give up significant draft capital for a backup running back, but they won't have to do that for Wilson.

We'd estimate it would cost a late Day 3 pick, at most, and Wilson may cost as little as a late-round pick swap.

In order to bring in a running back who could amount to a strong replacement for Davis and offer more insurance behind Williams, it would be worth it to give up that much for Wilson.

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