Dallas Cowboys Set Record Straight On George Pickens Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off two trades during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Both moves came prior to each of the team's first-round picks. Moving up one spot to No. 11 helped land Ohio State safety Caleb Downs while dropping down to No. 23 gave Dallas a new edge rusher in UCF's Malachi Lawrence.

But despite the busy night, there was no blockbuster trade involving Cowboys star wide receiver George Pickens. His name was quickly thrust into trade rumors after reports surfaced hours before the draft that Pickens would be officially signing his one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag. This move would allow Dallas to trade him or simply have him play the 2026 season on the tag before discussing a new contract next offseason.

With the first round now over, the chances of a heavy-hitting deal involving Pickens and some high draft picks are gone, but Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones made it clear during his post-draft press conference that the possibility was never an idea for the front office.

Cowboys "Have No Intentions" of George Pickens Trade

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"We have no intentions of trading George," Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. " ... So far, our communication have been outstanding ... We have every reason in the world to think that he's ready to go to work."

The Cowboys have made it clear that they want Pickens on the team next year, though it's understandable why he would potentially want to pusure the best option for him after putting together the best season of his career.

For Dallas fans, it would certainly be hard to see Pickens go after watching him for just season.

If a trade were to happen, he would be beginning yet another new opportunity for Pickens after spending just one year with the Cowboys. While earning his first Pro Bowl nod, he finished the 2025 campaign with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games, all career-best marks.

This was highlighted by a streak of five games with at least one touchdown and five performances of 100+ receiving yards.

Unless the Cowboys get approached with a massive trade offer that they can't refuse, it appears that Pickens will be in Dallas for at least one more season as he awaits a new contract.

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