Cowboys Should Take Ex-Giants Coach Up On Offer To Help 'Outclassed' Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be better on defense in 2026 after making several changes on that side of the ball that included a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker.

But, somehow, the Cowboys might actually be worse than they were last season when they sported the highest points-per-contest average in the league.

Talent has been an issue, but it's not like Parker has had sound game plans, either, and he has no answers to fix the problems Dallas' unit has had going all the way back to Week 1. He is overmatched right now, plain and simple.

One person who has not been shy to express just how bad Parker has looked is former New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who offered to help Parker out after calling Dallas' play-caller "outclassed" last month.

"I don't wanna be an a******, but he's just being outclassed right now," Martindale said of Parker. "He was in the home opener against the Giants. They gotta stop the run."

"And watching Dallas, that's frustrating. So, Jerry can call me and I'll go help him, but I'm talking about helping the coordinator," Martindale added.

Should Cowboys take Martindale's help?

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale looks on prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While Cowboys fans are already calling for Parker's head, owner Jerry Jones is not there yet and still has confidence in Parker.

“Premature,” Jones said when asked if Parker's job might be in trouble.

“I do. Yes, I do,” Jones said when asked if he still has confidence in his defensive coordinator. “He’s sitting there taking it on the shoulders, which goes with the territory, but I feel that he’s competent, and the things that he’s trying to do."

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed to be more open to making some kind of change with the coaching staff, but he did not specifically say how.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I'm gonna look at everything. I'll spend [time] trying to figure it out, and getting a chance to step back with these five games and see what we need to improve," Schottenheimer said.

We would venture to guess that if Jerry doesn't want Parker gone, Schotty is not going to fire him.

So, knowing that Parker isn't going anywhere, there are two logical steps: take play-calling duties away from him, which, at that point, the Cowboys might as well just fire him, or they can bring in an experienced defensive coordinator to consult.

Martindale fits the bill as a former defensive coordinator who had a lot of success with the Baltimore Ravens. Martindale also has the experience of being a struggling first-year defensive coordinator after he oversaw a terrible defense with the Denver Broncos in 2010.

Whether it's Martindale or another experienced defensive coach, the Cowboys need another set of eyes and opinions on how to proceed with their putrid defense because the status quo isn't good enough.

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