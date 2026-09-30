It has been a brutal start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys' defense and defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Going into their Week 4 contest against the Houston Texans, the Cowboys rank 30th, 14th, 21st and 25th in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and points per game allowed, respectively.

To make matters worse, Parker does not look like he knows how to solve the countless woes Dallas has experienced on defense, both against the run and through the air. At this point, any and every possible solution should be on the table for Dallas.

One former New York Giants defensive coordinator, Don "Wink" Martindale, could be one potential solution.

The veteran play-caller told The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard on his "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast that he would be willing to come in and help Parker, who Martindale called "outclassed."

"I don't wanna be an a******, but he's just being outclassed right now," Martindale said of Parker. "He was in the home opener against the Giants. They gotta stop the run."

"Sundays are frustrating for me when I see there's simple things that guys are just letting go right by them," Martindale added. "And watching Dallas, that's frustrating. So, Jerry can call me and I'll go help him, but I'm talking about helping the coordinator."

Martindale is blind to the fact that the Cowboys have dealt with injury issues and prefaced his comments on Parker by saying Dallas needs to get healthy. That said, clearly Martindale isn't blaming all of Dallas' struggles on that.

Martindale also went on to criticize the coverage Parker deployed on the second-to-last play against the Baltimore Ravens that allowed Baltimore to kick the game-winning field goal.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said it was "negligent" for the Cowboys to play that coverage.

Wink Martindale's resume

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale looks on during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Martindale has been a defensive coordinator over seven seasons of his coaching career, with one year with the Denver Broncos, four with the Ravens and two with the Giants.

While he didn't have much success with the Broncos or Giants, the veteran play-caller did boast some very good defenses in Baltimore.

Here's a look at where those Martindale's defenses ranked in total yards, points, passing yards and rushing yards permitted, from 2018 through 2021:

Total Yards: 1st, 4th, 7th, 25th

Rushing Yards: 4th, 5th, 8th, 1st

Passing Yards: 5th, 6th, 6th, 32nd

Points: 2nd, 3rd, 2nd, 19th

The wheels came off a bit in Martindale's final year with Baltimore, but those are great marks overall and show why he's such a respected defensive mind.

We have seen several coaches over the years take on consulting roles on either side of the ball. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the more recent ones after he took on that kind of job with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

At this point, it wouldn't hurt to bring Martindale in for another pair of eyes to help the rookie coordinator. The Cowboys just need to do something because, at this point, what they're doing now isn't working.

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