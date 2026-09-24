Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer Praises Two Defenders Stepping Into Starting Roles

Injuries have been a problem in the secondary for the Dallas Cowboys this season. In Week 1, they lost Malik Hooker to a fractured forearm. This past Sunday, he was joined by two other defensive backs, with P.J. Locke suffering a torn plantar fascia and Cobie Durant being injured by friendly fire during the win over the Washington Commanders.

With them both out, the Cowboys will turn to veteran safety Markquese Bell as the replacement for Locke and second-year cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. as the starting corner in place of Durant. On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about his confidence in Bell and Revel and he said he feels really good with where they're at.

"Quese has been around a long time. He's attacking this the exact right way that you would expect. It's good because the plan for us is easier because we can put those guys in spots, Nick, where we're featuring what they do really, really well," Schottenheimer said via Nick Harris.

"I thought both guys having played and getting that experience last week was good, but it'll definitely be different. We're not going to play perfect. We're not going to coach perfect, but at the end of the day, we feel really good about the plan and both those guys' preparation."

Markquese Bell has plenty of experience

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now in his fifth season with the Cowboys, Bell has been called upon often throughout his career. After playing in just five games as a rookie in 2022, Bell moved into a hybrid safety-linebacker role under Dan Quinn in 2023 and appeared in all 17 games with eight starts.

That year, Bell had 94 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He has not been nearly as active under Mike Zimmer or Matt Eberflus, but can carve out a role for himself now under Christian Parker.

In all, Bell has played in 50 games with 11 starts, which is one reason Coach Schotty is confident.

Shavon Revel Jr. could be a breakout star

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, Revel was one of the team's top performers in camp. He didn't play with great explosiveness as a rookie as he was still recovering from ACL surgery, but with the brace shed this year, he has displayed far more confidence in his knee.

Revel has four tackles, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery through two games this season. He will now get the chance to add to those numbers and prove that his breakout during training camp can carry over to the regular season.

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