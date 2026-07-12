Which Cowboys Sophomore Makes Bigger Year 2 Leap: Donovan Ezeiruaku or Tyler Booker?

The 2025 draft class for the Dallas Cowboys had an interesting mix of instant contributors as well as developmental prospects. No player made more of an impact than their first-round pick, Tyler Booker, who was a force at right guard.

Dallas also saw second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku develop into a starter and even fifth-round find Shemar James was a fixture at linebacker. Those three are expected to have key roles again this year, and other sophomores such as Shavon Revel Jr., Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah could also carve out roles.

That said, it seems as though the ones primed for the biggest jump in year two are the top two picks who not only have the highest pedigree, but also added the experience as rookies. The only real question is who makes the biggest leap?

Why Tyler Booker could be the most-improved sophomore

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was the exact question the crew at DallasCowboys.com discussed. Both Patrik Walker and Tommy Yarrish said Booker would be their choice, with Walker saying Booker was excellent as a rookie and could be vastly improved, especially with the help of Tyler Smith.

"Booker looked refined beyond his years as a rookie, and another offseason of training and learning from Tyler Smith who, by the way, can't stop praising Booker, tells me something special is cooking that's currently flying under many people's radar because he's not playing a skill position," Walker wrote.

PFF rated Booker as the 16th highest-rated guard in the NFL and he was No. 7 in run-blocking with a grade of 76.8. There's no denying that he was well-worth the 12th overall selection and can be an even better player with a full year in the NFL under his belt.

Why Donovan Ezeiruaku could be the most-improved sophomore

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Kurt Daniels, he says Booker is a candidate but believes Ezeiruaku will have the biggest leap. Daniels predicted Ezeiruaku would lead the team in sacks, believing the defensive changes this offseason will benefit him.

"Assuming he's at full strength from his January hip surgery, Ezeiruaku should benefit greatly from having a full slate of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark together in the middle, plus reinforcements on the outside in Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, Charles Snowden and the return of James Houston and Sam Williams," Daniels wrote.

"Throw in defensive coordinator Christian Parker's more aggressive and deceptive 3-4 defense and Ezeiruaku could indeed take a sizeable Year-2 jump."

Ezeiruaku had two sacks as a rookie, but there wasn't much help on defense during his rookie season. Assuming the additions mentioned by Daniels pay off, Ezeiruaku could turn into a star.

Which player winds up making the biggest leap?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both players are safe bets to improve, but in the end, Ezeiruaku is poised for the biggest leap. The main reason for this is simply because he has much more room for growth.

Booker already proved he belongs among the best at his position, so his improvement might not be as noticeable as Ezeiruaku. With all the changes on defense, Ezeiruaku has a chance to flirt with double-digit sacks and if he does lead the team in sacks, as Daniels predicted, that would be the "bigger leap."

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