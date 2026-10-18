Do Dallas Cowboys Play Today? Start Time & TV Schedule For Week 6 vs Packers

Dallas Cowboys Nation, we've officially made it to game day. It seems like it's been months since the Cowboys last took the field, but it's only been 10 days since the embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to kick off Week 5.

Perhaps it was the brutal nature of the loss that made everyone want to make it a distant memory, but on Sunday, the Cowboys have an opportunity to move forward on a positive note.

It won't be easy, though, because the Cowboys are making the trip to Lambeau Field to face off against the red-hot Green Bay Packers in primetime.

The Packers, who are coming off of a 31-7 shellacking of the division rival Chicago Bears last weekend, are looking to keep the momentum rolling on Sunday Night Football, and are slight 1.5-point favorites over the visiting Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls out a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas, meanwhile, is desperate to get back into the win column with an opportunity to take control of the NFC East at the tip of their fingers.

The Cowboys enter Week 6 as the only team in the division with a healthy starting quarterback (knock on wood), after the Philadelphia Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is also on injured reserve, while Washington Commanders signal-caller Jayden Daniels missed some time with a dislocated elbow.

The opportunity is there for the Cowboys, and there's no question that the offense is up for the task, but we'll need to see some major improvement on the defensive side of the ball if the team is going take advantage. Hopefully, the addition of Mike Pettine to the staff will help move things in the right direction.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. All of the information you need to catch Sunday night's primetime showdown can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Odds & Viewing Info

Sports commentator Melissa Stark interviews Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons after a game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC & Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —