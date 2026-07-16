Top 10 Dallas Cowboys of 2026: DeMarvion Overshown Facing Crucial Season

Next on the list of the top 10 Dallas Cowboys for the 2026 season is linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who comes in at No. 8.

Overshown joined the Cowboys in 2023 as a third-round pick and immediately became a very good starter in his second season in 2024 after missing his first due to a torn ACL.

Overshown will be one of Dallas' starters at linebacker once again in 2026, which is also the most important campaign of his career because he's slated to be a free agent in 2027.

Not only does Overshown have to cement himself as the talented player he was in 2024, he has to be available, too.

DeMarvion Overshown's 2025 review

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats

Games: 6

Tackles: 28

Tackles for Loss: 1

Sacks: 0

Overshown suffered his second major knee injury in 2024 and that helped cut his 2025 campaign short, with the veteran finally returning to action in Week 11.

Overshown was eased back into action upon his return, and while the stat sheet says six games, he really played in five because the Cowboys only deployed him for six snaps in a meaningless game in Week 18.

Overshown played OK overall and finished with 28 tackles, but it's hard to make a firm judgement on what he is exactly going into 2026 because of such a small sample size.

It's also hard to make a judgement because players aren't always themselves in the first year back from a torn ACL and Overshown was coming back from back-to-back significant knee issues.

That's why there is so much emphasis on what he does in 2026.

2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected 2026 stats

Games: 15

Tackles: 107

Tackles for Loss: 10

Sacks: 6

It goes without saying how big of a year this is for Overshown, who will be even more important to Dallas' defense than in years past because he's slated to wear the green dot.

If Overshown can play at the level he did in 2024 before his injury and stay healthy all season, he's going to be paid handsomely in 2027.

If he gets hurt again or posts pedestrian numbers like he did in six games last season, a one-year prove-it deal could be in the cards for him instead.

We're going out on a limb and predicting Overshown will play in all but two games en route to posting the kinds of numbers that will make him one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL in 2027.

Whether or not that will be with the Cowboys remains to be seen, but based on Jerry Jones' history with Overshown's agent, David Mulugheta, we think the linebacker will be playing elsewhere.