Stephen Jones Reveals Conditions for Cowboys to Make In-Season Coaching Change

Brian Schottenheimer has a record of 10-14-1 as he enters Week 9 of his second season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. His latest loss was a complete meltdown as Dallas surrendered a 14-point fourth quarter lead against the Arizona Cardinals.

Schottenheimer’s seat was already heating up before that game, but now it’s turned into a complete inferno. The calls for his job are coming from every corner and now Jerry and Stephen Jones find themselves fielding questions about making a coaching change in-season.

The Cowboys aren’t known for making such a drastic call, doing so just once since Jerry Jones bought the team. That happened in 2010 when Wade Phillips was fired following a 1-7 start. He was replaced by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who kept the job through the 2019 season. As of now, both Jerry and Stephen are backing Schottenheimer, although Stephen Jones recently revealed what would allow him to feel comfortable making a move during the season.

What would it take for the Cowboys to fire Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones didn't dive into what type of failure on the field would warrant a change, but instead focused on who they would have in line. While speaking on KRLD-FM on Monday, Jones said the Cowboys wouldn't hesitate to make a necessary change if they "had a succession plan in place.” Jones did reiterate, however, that they are still behind Schottenheimer.

Fans hoping that will change shouldn't hold their breath. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys “will not fire Schottenheimer during this season, but after it feels plausible.” Engel adds that Jerry Jones hates the idea of paying a coach who is not actively coaching the team.

That sentiment lines up with recent statements made by Jones, who delusionally said paying top dollar for coaches doesn't equate to success. That claim has no basis to it whatsoever, and just feels like Jones trying to gaslight a fan base that is tired of him being cheap when it comes to coaches.

That said, it gives us all the proof we need to know that Jones is not going to fire a coach in the middle of the season out of pure stubbornness. Sure, he did fire Phillips in 2010, but at that time he was looking for an excuse to promote Garrett. With no one on the staff being groomed to replace Schottenheimer, Jones will just play out the season before making any decisions, which means we are all in for quite a ride during the second half of the year.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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