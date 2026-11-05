Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 Keys to Victory in Week 9

After another disheartening loss, the Dallas Cowboys enter this weekend hoping to get back on track as they visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Indianapolis is in full-on sale mode after trading away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, but as we saw in Week 8, there’s no such thing as a sure win for this Cowboys team. For that reason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer needs to ensure his team comes into this game focused and ready, otherwise things could really get crazy in Big D.

That said, here’s a look at three key areas that Schottenheimer and the Cowboys must focus on to avoid another loss in Week 9.

Shut down Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Alec Pierce out injured, the Colts don’t have a dominant passing game. That means they’re going to try and lean on their biggest strength, which is running the ball with Jonathan Taylor. Dallas enters the week with the worst run defense in the league, having just been carved up by the Cardinals. Arizona had 202 yards on the ground while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.

Tyler Allgeier led the way with 147 yards on 11 attempts. If Dallas doesn’t clean up its tackling, Taylor is going to have a field day. That’s why the No. 1 focus on defense has to be slowing him down. If the Colts can beat them with the pass, so be it. But the Cowboys can’t make it easy on them by allowing Taylor to dictate the flow of the game.

Use both running backs

Dallas Cowboys RB Tyler Goodson reacts in front of Houston Texans CB Kamari Lassiter after making a first down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams hasn’t been the same player we saw a year ago, entering Week 9 averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. He’s still shown flashes but defenses have clearly figured out how to slow him down. That’s why Dallas needs to switch things up and get Tyler Goodson involved as well against the Colts.

Indianapolis is surrendering 4.9 yards per rushing attempt and while it might be tempting to just feed Williams against them, Goodson offers a speed burst that Williams simply doesn’t possess. Forcing the Colts to worry about the bruising back while also sprinkling in someone who can break a long run is exactly the spark this offense needs. And this is the perfect week to get a solid timeshare figured out.

Get George Pickens involved early

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the most confusing thing about Dallas this season (and there have been a lot of confusing things) is the complete inability to get George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb going at the same time. Brian Schottenheimer claims to be an elite play caller, yet he’s absolutely stumped when it comes to figuring out how to utilize two elite wide receivers. It’s gotten so bad that Brevyn Spann-Ford finished with more targets than Pickens in Week 8 while Ryan Flournoy had the same number of targets as Pickens.

Every play caller in the NFL dreams of having wideouts as talented as Dallas, and here we are entering Week 9 still saying Schottenheimer needs to get both involved. And once again, a key to victory for the Cowboys is getting Pickens involved early, which will open everything up for the entire offense.

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