Dallas Cowboys Urged to Pass on Jermod McCoy in 2026 NFL Draft

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is one of the top players being linked to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

The fit makes sense considering McCoy is one of the most talented cornerbacks in this class, with most experts in agreement that only LSU's Mansoor Delane is a better prospect. That said, there are concerns with McCoy that have to be taken into consideration.

McCoy didn't play in 2025 after he suffered a torn ACL during the team's bowl game to close out the previous season. He looked great during his pro day, but Dallas insider Bryan Broaddus says he doesn't believe the Cowboys will take McCoy due to the injury.

Broaddus isn't the only one who doesn't think McCoy will wind up in Dallas. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine says the Cowboys should avoid taking McCoy due to the injury. To be fair, Ballentine doesn't think McCoy would be a bad pick, but he believes it's not the right fit for Dallas after taking East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel in 2025 as he was rehabbing from a torn ACL of his own.

"Ultimately, the Cowboys have other pressing needs that could be addressed if both Mansoor Delane and Caleb Downs are both off the board. They'd be better off taking an edge-rusher with a higher floor in that scenario," Ballentine wrote.

Cowboys need players who can help immediately

Miami Hurricanes DE Rueben Bain Jr. against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Ballentine stated, the Cowboys have multiple needs across their defense, meaning they can go in multiple directions with their two picks in Round 1. At No. 12 overall, the primary focus has to be on getting someone who can step in and make a difference right away.

One player who fits that bill is Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. Initially, Bain seemed destined for a top-10 pick, but concerns over his measurables might cause some teams to look elsewhere, leaving him there for the Cowboys.

If the draft plays out this way and Dallas has to choose between McCoy and Bain, taking Bain would be the safest bet.

Cowboys have consistently found starters in Round 1

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going back to 2020, the Cowboys have had success in Round 1 when it comes to finding instant starters. CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker all started as rookies.

The lone exception over that span was defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was sent to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams trade. Even with that miss, and Guyton still struggling to fully meet expectations, that's an impressive track record.

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