Dallas Cowboys Have 1 Major Concern With Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

The Dallas Cowboys will have a chance to add some game-changing defensive players in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as this year's class offers some major talent on that side of the ball.

With possession of picks No. 12 and No. 20 overall, the Cowboys have a major opportunity on their hands, but this also means being extra selective when deciding which players that they want to draft.

All it takes is one notable piece of info to potentially sway Dallas away, and that just might be the case when it comes to Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, a projected first-round pick that missed all of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.

According to Brian Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan, there's enough concern surrounding McCoy's knee that might be forcing Dallas to look elsewhere even if he is available at No. 12 or No. 20 overall in the first round.

Jermod McCoy Knee Injury "A Real Concern" for Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"After talking to people in the organization, they're saying the knee is a real concern there," Broaddus said. "So year, I don't see them taking McCoy if he was there."

McCoy has a ton of upside if he can stay healthy. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash during Tennessee's Pro Day and had four interceptions for the Volunteers during the 2024 season. A native of Whitehouse, TX, he could make a homecoming of sorts if the Cowboys select him, but there's too many questions about his health.

The Cowboys just dealt with a notable knee injury last offseason, as then-rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. was coming off a torn ACL before being drafted in the fifth round by Dallas.

He eventually made his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders before carving out a starting role for the remainder of the season, but it's possible the Cowboys don't want to deal with a similar situation next year with McCoy in the event they use a first-round pick on him.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys can take a look into a crystal ball and see a healthy NFL future with McCoy, potentially selecting him would of course become a much easier decision.

But the risk and uncertainty won't be worth the possibility of wasting a first-round pick on a player that has undeniable talent but injury concerns to go along with it.