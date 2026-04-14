Dallas Cowboys Have 1 Major Concern With Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy
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The Dallas Cowboys will have a chance to add some game-changing defensive players in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as this year's class offers some major talent on that side of the ball.
With possession of picks No. 12 and No. 20 overall, the Cowboys have a major opportunity on their hands, but this also means being extra selective when deciding which players that they want to draft.
All it takes is one notable piece of info to potentially sway Dallas away, and that just might be the case when it comes to Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, a projected first-round pick that missed all of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.
According to Brian Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan, there's enough concern surrounding McCoy's knee that might be forcing Dallas to look elsewhere even if he is available at No. 12 or No. 20 overall in the first round.
Jermod McCoy Knee Injury "A Real Concern" for Dallas Cowboys
"After talking to people in the organization, they're saying the knee is a real concern there," Broaddus said. "So year, I don't see them taking McCoy if he was there."
McCoy has a ton of upside if he can stay healthy. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash during Tennessee's Pro Day and had four interceptions for the Volunteers during the 2024 season. A native of Whitehouse, TX, he could make a homecoming of sorts if the Cowboys select him, but there's too many questions about his health.
The Cowboys just dealt with a notable knee injury last offseason, as then-rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. was coming off a torn ACL before being drafted in the fifth round by Dallas.
He eventually made his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders before carving out a starting role for the remainder of the season, but it's possible the Cowboys don't want to deal with a similar situation next year with McCoy in the event they use a first-round pick on him.
If the Cowboys can take a look into a crystal ball and see a healthy NFL future with McCoy, potentially selecting him would of course become a much easier decision.
But the risk and uncertainty won't be worth the possibility of wasting a first-round pick on a player that has undeniable talent but injury concerns to go along with it.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7