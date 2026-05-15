Ranking Every Game on Dallas Cowboys' Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Dallas Cowboys' schedule was dropped on Thursday night and it was a stark reminder of just how tough of a road the Cowboys are going to have this coming season.

As they embark on their quest to end a two-year playoff drought, the Cowboys are staring down the barrel of the fourth-hardest schedule in the NFL based on 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.

Dallas has a grand total of seven 2025 playoff teams on their slate, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

If the Cowboys get back to the postseason in 2026, they will have no doubt earned it. Now, a look at how we ranked every Cowboys game for the upcoming season, from easiest to hardest.

1. Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the few easy games on the Cowboys' 2026 schedule, the Arizona Cardinals are rebuilding and don't pose much of a threat. Dallas can't afford a letdown game here in what is a tough slate.

2. Week 11 vs. Tennessee Titans

The second most-winnable game on the Cowboys' schedule, but this one could be tricky with all the improvements the Tennessee Titans have made during the offseason.

3. Week 17 vs. New York Giants

We expect the New York Giants to be better this season, but not by a ton. This one will have serious NFC East implications because the Cowboys need all the divisional wins they can get.

4. Week 9 at Indianapolis Colts

We see full-blown regression for the Indianapolis Colts this year. Daniel Jones won't be himself in his first year back from a torn Achilles and that's going to derail Indy.

5. Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders will be better with a healthy Jayden Daniels this season, but we still have serious doubts about their offensive weapons and defense overall.

6. Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be sitting around .500 all season long, but that will be good enough to keep them competitive in the NFC South, which will be a soft division once again in 2026.

7. Week 1 at New York Giants

The only difference between this contest and the other game versus the Giants is the Cowboys will be on the road. As bad as New York might be, this is still a divisional game on the road and those are rarely easy.

8. Week 18 at Washington Commanders

Not only will the Cowboys have to play this game against Washington on the road, they'll do so in what could be a pressure-packed situation in which the division could be on the line.

9. Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sacked against the Dallas Cowboys | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like the Colts, we expect some regression from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second year under Liam Coen. Jacksonville has traditionally fallen flat the year after a playoff appearance.

10. Week 6 at Green Bay Packers

The good news for this game is the Cowboys don't have to meet the Green Bay Packers in a frigid Lambeau Field later in the year. The bad news is the Cowboys have not been good in Lambeau field the past decade-plus.

11. Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens

As if the Baltimore Ravens weren't a difficult enough opponent, the Cowboys will have to overcome extra travel for this one. Baltimore will, of course, have to overcome the same thing.

12. Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Despite everyone expecting a down year for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, they still made the playoffs and won a postseason game. The Niners aren't going anywhere and will be a playoff team once again in 2026.

13. Week 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

No contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is ever easy, but the Cowboys have at least had more success against their NFC East rival at home in recent years. Dallas is 7-1 at home against the Eagles in their last eight meetings.

14. Week 7 at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Winning in Philadelphia has been a different story for Dallas. The Cowboys have lost four consecutive games on the Eagles' home turf dating back to 2022.

15. Week 4 at Houston Texans

The Cowboys better bring their A-game defensively for this one, as points will be very hard to come by against a Houston Texans defense that will be elite once again in 2026.

16. Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the best teams in the league, and that's because they are one of the most complete teams. This is one of many games that will tell us a lot about where the Cowboys are in terms of being a contender.

17. Week 13 at Seattle Seahawks

It does not get any tougher than this. The Cowboys have to travel to a notoriously tough place to play to face the Seattle Seahawks, who sport the most complete roster in the NFL. If the Cowboys can win this one, we'll believe.

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