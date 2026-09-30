Dallas Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report Highlights Major Week 4 Depth Concerns

The month of September has not been kind to the Dallas Cowboys, with inconsistency on the field and a flurry of injuries that have decimated the team's depth chart over three weeks.

Now, as the team enters Week 4 on the heels of a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it's time to turn the page and look ahead at what to expect on the road against the Houston Texans.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys returned to the practice field for the first time since landing back from Brazil, and the first injury report of the week was released.

Of course, the injury report featured several starters, which highlighted Dallas' major depth concerns after placing starting safety Jalen Thompson and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard being placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson reacts to a penalty call on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two starters, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant, did not take part in team drills, while cornerback Shavon Revel also did not participate after getting injured in his first start last week.

Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Injury Report - Week 4 vs Texans

Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant, CB (hamstring) - DNP

DeMarvion Overshown, LB (hamstring) - DNP

Shavon Revel, CB (knee/ankle) - DNP

Malik Hooker, S (forearm) - Limited

James Houston, OLB (shoulder) - Full

While the team has not received great news on Durant, Overshown, or Revel, there were positive steps forward for starting safety Malik Hooker and pass rusher James Houston.

Hooker has been out since suffering a forearm fracture against the New York Giants, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier in the day that he was getting closer to a return.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker back at practice with his forearm wrapped pic.twitter.com/RCjUrv56Ig — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 30, 2026

And while Overshown did not practice, Schottenheimer also showed some optimism that the linebacker could return to the field within the next week or two.

We'll have to see how the players continue to recover as the week of practice goes on, but for now, it's all positive news for Hooker who could return to provide a boost to a crippled secondary, while the team can afford to be cautious with Overshown thanks to the emergence of rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Dallas and the Texans are set for a Week 4 clash on Sunday, October 4. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) on the call, while Pam Oliver provides updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

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