Cowboys Place 2 on Injured Reserve, Sign 3 DBs to Practice Squad Among 6 Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys have officially placed two defenders on injured reserve as they begin their practice week.

Ahead of practice, the Cowboys announced they are placing both safety Jalen Thompson and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve, which means they will miss at least the next four games.

We already knew Thompson was slated for injured reserve after co-owner Stephen Jones said so, but Bullard's placement is at least somewhat of a surprise, as it was initially believed he would only miss a few weeks.

Thompson suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that forced his early exit. Bullard came down with a calf injury in the same contest.

Cowboys make 4 other roster moves

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the injured reserve moves, the Cowboys promoted defensive tackle Elijah Garcia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The team also made the previously reported signings of defensive backs Alex Austin, Tyrek Funderburk and Juanyeh Thomas to the practice squad official.

Thomas is a familiar face after spending three seasons with the Cowboys from 2023-25. He could be pressed into action right away this week with Thompson, P.J. Locke and Malik Hooker banged-up.

Like Thompson, Locke is on injured reserve and will be out for at least three more games after missing Week 3.

Hooker, on the other hand, is "ramping up" this week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday, which signals he has a chance to return in Week 4. Schottenheimer added that the veteran safety is "closer" than DeMarvion Overshown.

Funderburk and Austin are both cornerbacks and there's a shot one or both could get into game action this week, as Dallas has just three healthy cornerbacks on its roster in DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson and Ameer Speed.

Along with Austin and Funderburk, the Cowboys also have Derion Kendrick and Reddy Steward on the practice squad. They will probably be the next men up over Austin and Funderburk.

The statuses of Cobie Durant and Shaveon Revel remain up in the air. Revel suffered a knee injury in Week 3 that forced his early exit and Durant is still working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2.

Jon Machota of The Athletic noted that Durant isn't likely to be ready to go this week and Revel is "expected to do a little in practice this week," but isn't certain to go.

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