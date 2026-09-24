Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Injury Report Includes 4 Players Ruled Out for Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys have posted their second-to-last injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

While the Cowboys still have one more injury report to go, they have already ruled out a total of four players. That's because the Cowboys will be taking off to Brazil on Thursday night and those players will not travel with the team.

Here's a look at the full Thursday injury report and the four players who are ruled out. We'll also go over how the Cowboys are going to replace those players on Sunday.

Cowboys' Thursday injury report

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Cobie Durant (hamstring): DNP - OUT

S Malik Hooker (forearm) DNP - OUT

S P.J. Locke (foot): DNP - OUT

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring): DNP - OUT

OLB James Houston (shoulder): FP

Note: DNP = Did not practice | FP = Full practice

Durant, Locke, Hooker and Overshown were all non-participants in practice once again and have been ruled out ahead of Friday, as they won't be traveling with the team.

Meanwhile, Houston was a full participant and looks set to be ready to suit up on Sunday against the Ravens.

Injury updates on Durant, Hooker, Locke and Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker and Overshown both suffered their injuries in Week 1. The expectation has been that they will miss a few games. They are now two games deep into their absences, so there's a chance both players will be back in Week 4.

Overshown is dealing with a strained hamstring while Hooker has a fracture in his forearm that required surgery.

Durant and Locke both came down with their injuries in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Durant got injured after he was stepped on by a teammate and Locke is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Neither player is expected to need an injured reserve stint, Stephen Jones said.

How Cowboys will replace all four players

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) tackles New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hooker and Locke both sidelined, Markquese Bell is the next man up at safety, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said whie also noting that Shavon Revel will take the reins at cornerback opposite DaRon Bland with Durant out.

"They're both pros," Schotty said of Bell and Revel, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Markquese has been around a long time. He's attacking this the exact right way that you would expect.

"It's good because the plan for us is easier because we can put those guys in spots. We're featuring what they do really, really well. I thought both guys having played and getting that experience last week was good, but it'll definitely be different and we're not going to play perfect. We're not going to coach perfect, but at the end of the day, we feel really good about the plan and both of those guys' preparation."

Bell has made 11 starts over his five seasons with the Cowboys, with the last one coming in 2025. Revel made five starts during his rookie campaign but has been playing as the third cornerback behind Durant and Bland in 2026.

At linebacker, the Cowboys will once again deploy Jaishawn Barham in Overshown's spot next to Dee Winters. Barham was among the Cowboys' biggest standouts in Week 2.

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