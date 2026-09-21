Cowboys & Chargers Are Perfect Trade Partners With Los Angeles' Desperate Situation

The Los Angeles Chargers have a major issue at the tight end position and the Dallas Cowboys might be able to help them out.

On Monday, the Chargers announced that they are placing both tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve with fibula and forearm injuries, respectively, and they will miss at least four games.

Both players suffered their injuries on Sunday and now the Chargers are down to one tight end on their active roster. This presents an opportunity for the Cowboys to unload a tight end who appears to be expendable.

Which tight end could Cowboys unload?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight end we're talking about is Luke Schoonmaker, the Cowboys' 2023 third-round pick who has been a major disappointment during his career.

Schoonmaker has shown some chops as a receiver, but that's about it. He certainly has not lived up to his second-round billing and he has now fallen all the way to No. 3 in the pecking order behind Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford, who was extended this offseason.

With Schoonmaker in the final year of his contract and seemingly not in the team's long-term plans and not having much of a role on a weekly basis, the Cowboys would be wise to unload him if they can before he leaves for nothing in 2026.

The return wouldn't be great, but securing anything for a guy who doesn't have much of a role and won't be around in 2027 would amount to a win for Dallas.

Of course, the Cowboys would then have to replace Schoonmaker since they would only have two tight ends on their active roster if he's traded, but Dallas has a few options in veteran James Mitchell and rookie Michael Trigg, both of whom are on the practice squad.

Chargers' desperate situation at tight end

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Njoku and Kolar were free-agent signings of the Chargers in the offseason and both are already on the shelf just two games in.

With those two players sidelined, talented young tight end Oronde Gadsden is the only remaining healthy player at the position on the 53-man roster.

The Chargers also have tight ends Evan Svoboda and Patrick Herbert on the practice squad, but this is the former's rookie season and the latter's second season in the NFL, and neither one has ever gotten into a game. Safe to say, the Chargers need more help.

Schoonmaker would instantly be the most experienced tight end on the Chargers' roster, and while he doesn't offer much outside of some pass-catching ability, beggars can't be choosers and Schoonmaker is much better than anyone the Chargers have right now outside of Gadsden.

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