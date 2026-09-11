What Brevyn Spann-Ford Contract Extension Could Mean For Luke Schoonmaker's Cowboys Future

The Dallas Cowboys have a few more days until the start of the regular season, but there's no time for rest when you are aiming for a bounce-back season. For the Cowboys, that was on full display late Thursday night.

Dallas stayed busy after wrapping up practice and announced that backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and rising star wide receiver Ryan Flournoy have both been signed to contract extensions.

Flournoy signed a one-year extension worth up to $6 million, which is a bargain for Dallas and on par with what it would have cost to use a second-round restricted free agent tender during the 2027 offseason. Spann-Ford, meanwhile, received even more job security and agreed to a three-year deal worth $18 million. His deal, which keeps him under contract through 2029, includes $12.075 million in guaranteed money.

With Spann-Ford clearly the team's new TE2 moving forward, there were immediately some questions about what the future holds for former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.

Clock Ticking On Luke Schoonmaker's Time In Dallas

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schoonmaker has not been able to live up to the status of being a second-round pick, since being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after starring at Michigan. Unfortunately for Dallas, Schoonmaker has never developed, and the team has been actively looking for additional depth at the position.

Nothing could make that clearer than buying into Spann-Ford, an undrafted free agent who has carved his own role thanks to his versatility and exceptional blocking. Dallas continued bolstering the tight end room this offseason, signing undrafted free agent Michael Trigg and ultimately signing him to the practice squad.

Throughout his three years in Dallas, Schoonmaker has just 13 starts and 74 targets, hauling in 49 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns. He was believed to be on the roster bubble entering training camp, and now there are more questions.

With the way Dallas has been moving, it is going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Schoonmaker in Big D, but one option would be to include the tight end in a potential trade package to a TE-needy team as part of the Cowboys' search for a "substantive" defensive player.

Las Vegas Raiders, anyone?

Could Luke Schoonmaker Sweeten A Maxx Crosby Deal?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby is a player who has continuously been linked to the Cowboys, and Dallas has previously made efforts to land the All-Pro in a trade. This could be an opportunity.

The Raiders recently announced that star tight end Brock Bowers underwent a minor meniscus trim surgery on September 8. Bowers is only expected to miss "a game or two," but recoveries can always take a turn. If Bowers is forced to miss extended time, Schoonmaker would add some depth to a position that Las Vegas would benefit from in his absence.

Sure, Schoonmaker isn't going to make an earth-shattering change to any trade package, but it is an asset that the Cowboys can now use in any trade talks moving forward. If the Cowboys and Raiders can get close in trade talks, Schoonmaker could be added to potentially get a deal over the finish line.

It is purely speculation at this point, but Dallas has been making sneaky moves all season, and many believe that something larger could be at play.

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