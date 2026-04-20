Cornerback and EDGE have been the position of choice for the Dallas Cowboys in most predictions leading up to the 2026 NFL draft. While both are areas of concern, safety is also a spot that should be addressed.

That's why Ohio State's Caleb Downs has been mentioned as a potential fit at No. 12, but there's another safety option the Cowboys must consider. Arizona's Treydan Stukes is coming off a spectacular final season, which saw him record 52 tackles, four interceptions, and six pass breakups.

As the draft approaches, Stukes has been gaining momentum, and one unnamed general manager told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's one of the best safeties he's ever seen. The GM also told the insider that he would take Stukes ahead of Downs.

"This guy makes freaky plays that I haven't seen other safeties make," the anonymous GM said via Schefter. Based on these comments, Schefter says it wouldn't be surprising to see Stukes go in the first round.

Treydan Stukes is a perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes intercepts the ball in the end zone against the Baylor Bears. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

There might be some pause with Stukes since he's an older prospect who spent six years in the NCAA. He also had a torn ACL in 2024, although he did bounce back and perform well this past season.

That said, he might still be a perfect fit for the Cowboys. Stukes can play either safety position and is also capable of covering in the slot. In addition to his versatility, he's praised for the film study he does, and takes pride in keeping his teammates on the same page.

Not only does that fit what Christian Parker needs, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer will love his leadership ability. Stukes was a team-captain, who NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein says "set the standard" for the Wildcats. Schottenheimer and Parker each have been vocal about leadership and teaching the game, which is why they would love Stukes, who soaks up coaching like a sponge.

Selecting a safety early would be a change for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson celebrates after making an interception against the New York Giants during overtime. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Taking a safety as early as Round 1 would be a break from tradition for the Cowboys. While they took Byron Jones in Round 1 during the 2015 NFL draft, he was considered a cornerback and Dallas moved him to safety. Eventually, Jones went back to cornerback, where he had his greatest success.

Before Jones, Roy Williams was their last first-round safety, taken in 2002. Since then, Dallas has elected to take safeties in the later rounds and developing them.

Xavier Woods and Donovan Wilson were their biggest success stories, both going from Round 6 selections to starters. That said, getting a player who can transform the secondary is something they must consider.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —