Cowboys-Colts Ref Had Unique Way of Announcing DeMarvion Overshown's Boneheaded Penalty

In what was one of the more boneheaded penalties we have seen a player commit in a game, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown cost his team 15 yards in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

After the Cowboys made a huge stop by forcing and recovering a fumble against the Colts, Overshown ran out on the field to celebrate with his teammates.

The problem was that Overshown was not in uniform because he was inactive due to a hamstring injury he suffered at practice during the week.

While that part wasn't funny, the way the official announced the penalty was. The ref gave a full description of not only what Overshown did, but what he was wearing, also.

"After the play, unsportsmanlike conduct by Dallas," the official said. "An ununiformed player with blue sweats and a stocking cap came onto the field to celebrate. That's a 15-yard penalty."

Here's the video evidence of Overshown running onto the field. I guess we can say the good news is that it looks like his injured hamstring is doing just fine.

WHAT IS DEMARVION OVERSHOWN DOING ON THE FIELD 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OKjLzqFbKH — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 8, 2026

Like, seriously, what is he even doing? How does he think that's OK? It's just yet another example of how unserious of a football team the Cowboys are. Just zero discipline on any front.

Because of the penalty, the Cowboys lost 15 yards and were pushed back from their own 33-yard line to the 18.

Dallas ended up punting on that series, and because of the penalty, the Colts had even better field position than they otherwise would have, which aided an Indy field goal.

Luckily for Overshown, the Cowboys ended up winning the game or else that penalty would have gone down in infamy.

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Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown is in the midst of a disappointing season and he is one of the last players who can get away with doing something dumb to hurt the team.

Now, that's not to say his play has been bad when he has been on the field, but, well, he hasn't really been on the field.

Overshown suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that forced him to miss a handful of games. He then came down with hamstring and back injuries this past week that led to the Cowboys linebacker missing Week 9.

Of course, Overshown is no stranger to injuries during his career and has earned the injury-prone label as a result. Out of a possible 60 games he could have played in over his three-plus years in the NFL, Overshown has appeared in just 22 of them.

This was an especially crucial season for Overshown because he is set to be a free agent in 2027. Chances are he isn't going to get the lucrative, long-term deal he'll be seeking after failing to shed the injury-prone label in 2026.

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