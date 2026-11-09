Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates After Week 9's Win Over Colts

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, doing so without multiple key starters.

But during the game, Dallas got hit with additional injury issues on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys have been no stranger to injuries this season and it looks like that will continue to be a topic of discussion as Dallas gets set to host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in Week 10.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with the media after Sunday's win to share updates on some of the prior injuries along with some of the new ailments that Dallas picked up against the Colts.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was questionable for Week 9 due to a lingering hamstring injury. He's also dealt with a shoulder issue.

However, Schottenheimer said that the hamstring was what Pickens was really trying to work through but just couldn't.

“He tried to go. He wanted to play,” Schottenheimer said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “He loves football. He tried to play and unfortunately just ran out of time.”

Given that Pickens attempted to play on Sunday, his chances of playing against San Francisco are good if he doesn't suffer any setbacks during practice this week.

In his absence, CeeDee Lamb finished with 10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Joey Porter Jr., CB

Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has dealt with an ankle injury recently, something that limited him in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Like Pickens, he was questionable for Week 10 before being ruled out. Fortunately, it looks like he could be trending up based on the comments from Schottenheimer, who said Porter Jr. was coming off a good practice on Friday.

“When you're a corner, sometimes foots can be tricky, but I though he had a solid practice Friday, but on Saturday he was pretty sore, so we weren't sure," Schottenheimer said.

P.J. Locke, S

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke III (1) is helped off the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It sounds like Locke's concussion could force him to miss next week's matchup against the Niners, at least based on Schottenheimer's comments.

Locke got hit hard late in the win over the Colts and laid motionless on the ground for a few moments. He then had to get helped off the field and visibly had a hard time walking under his own power.

This marks the second concussion for Locke in as many weeks, a real concern for the veteran safety. The risk of suffering another concussion could be enough to force him to miss multiple games until he's 100% cleared, but fans will have to wait until the team provides more updates this week.

“Got him covered in our prayers,” Schottenheimer said of Locke, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Jake Ferguson, TE

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson suffered a left knee injury against the Colts after taking an awkward hit. He ended up finishing with two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Schottenheimer said that Ferguson will get more tests done on his knee once the team settles back in at The Star on Monday.

If he were to miss any time, the Cowboys have already shown they have plenty of faith in tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who has started five games this season amid some notable struggles for Ferguson.

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