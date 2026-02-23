NFL draft season is here, with the NFL Scouting Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis. The Combine is always entertaining, plus it gives us an idea of who the Dallas Cowboys are interested in.

Dallas will be paying close attention to just about every defensive player, but seeing who they meet with will provide insight on their thinking.

While their actions might change which prospects are favorites to land in Dallas, here’s a look at which players they might land in 4-round Cowboys mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 12: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Christian Parker made it clear that a good defense needs someone who can play the nickel. Dallas had that in Jourdan Lewis, but he left in free agency last season, and his absence was felt.

With their first pick in this mock draft, the Cowboys select Caleb Downs from Ohio State, giving them the chess piece Parker needs. Downs is the top safety in this class and can play deep coverage or close to the line of scrimmage. He’s also excellent in the slot, which means he can fill multiple holes for this rebuilding defense.

Round 1, Pick 20 (Via Green Bay): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas desperately needs help on the edge and this might be the best draft to find that. While they didn’t take a pass rusher with their first pick, they land a potential stud at No. 20 in Akheem Mesidor.

The Miami pass rusher exploded for 12.5 sacks this past season and is one of the best in the class at getting after the quarterback. He slides to 20, however, due to his age and injury history. It’s a roll of the dice for Dallas but Mesidor is NFL-ready and if he stays healthy, he will be a force.

Round 4, Pick 112: Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis runs after a fumble recovery against the Boston College Eagles. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-11 and 224 pounds, Kyle Louis is undersized for the linebacker position, but the Pittsburgh product knows how to make plays. He’s good in coverage and makes plays in the backfield at a high rate.

His size hurts him at times when it comes to taking on blocks, but that allows the Cowboys land a quality player in Round 4 after sitting out the past two rounds.