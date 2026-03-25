The Dallas Cowboys have been on the move, sending their top decision-makers to various Pro Days across the country. With the 2026 NFL Draft less than one month away, Dallas continues to zero in on defense, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay attending Pro Days for Miami and Texas, with Texas A&M and Texas Tech on the schedule this week as well.

Next week, they’re expected to be at the Tennessee Volunteers Pro Day, with several defenders expected to be on the team’s radar. The biggest name among the group is cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was considered the top cornerback in the nation entering the season.

McCoy ended up missing his final campaign, however, due to a torn ACL. If he can prove he’s healthy, he still has a chance to be a top 15 pick, and a recent video making the rounds on social media suggests he’s going to impress during his workout.

Jermod McCoy is pro day ready! I’m excited to watch him perform next week! #SFSP 🏁1% pic.twitter.com/cqHGWv8rHO — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) March 25, 2026

McCoy is seen backpedaling and cutting with ease while also working on press-cover drills in the video. His movements are smooth and go along with claims that he could have returned late in 2025 if Tennessee was in contention.

Draft analyst expects Jermod McCoy to make up for lost time quickly

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds, McCoy has the size to match up with taller receivers and displays smooth transitions and foot movement. The lost year will be impactful, but NFL draft guru expects him to make up for lost time quickly.

“McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season. Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes,” Zierlein wrote.

“More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp.”

If McCoy is healthy, he will be in play for the Cowboys at No. 12, and could prove to be a quality starter in hurry.