Projected NFL Dream Trade Could Fix Cowboys' Biggest Issue

The Dallas Cowboys have made some bold moves over the last year. Some have worked out, while others have not, but the franchise hasn't been afraid to go down different avenues to try and get out of its Super Bowl drought.

The deal that has drawn the most attention is, without a doubt, the parting of ways between Dallas and All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons. The trade left the Cowboys without an elite talent off the edge, leading to arguably the worst defensive performance in team history.

Going into free agency and the NFL Draft, defensive end remains a big issue for the Cowboys. The team only has two players under contract at the position. Beyond the possibility of retaining Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas simply needs more depth and talent.

Could that lead owner Jerry Jones to pull the trigger on another trade?

Dream Trade Delivers All-Pro To Dallas Cowboys

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It's no secret that five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby is ready to move on from the Las Vegas Raiders. At this point, it feels like only a matter of time until the veteran defender is on a new team, one way or another.

Crosby has posted ten or more sacks in three of the last four years. That would be a welcome sight for a Cowboys' defense that only had two players record 5.5 or more sacks last season.

In a projected dream trade by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, Dallas lands its man.

"Ironically, the Las Vegas Raiders want a return that compares to what the Cowboys received from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons deal," Moton wrote. "Dallas can start the conversation with pick No. 12 or 20 and find out how far it can get without giving up its 2027 first-rounder."

"If the Cowboys pull off a seismic trade for Crosby, they could have a dominant defensive line that also features Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark on the interior," Moton added.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In theory, the Cowboys have the assets to entice Las Vegas with a pair of top-20 first round picks.

Crosby's salary might create an issue as he is set to earn $30 million in 2026.

The 28-year-old dealt with injuries in recent years. He played through an ankle injury in 2024 that ultimately required surgery and ended his campaign. Crosby went on IR late this past season in a move that drew some controversy.

At the end of the day, Crosby's talent is too much to pass up if he's available for the right price. During his professional career, he's appeared in 110 games, totaling 439 tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 29 pass deflections, and one interception.

