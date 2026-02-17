3 Cap Casualties the Cowboys Must Pursue if They Hit Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones sounds like he's ready to be active in free agency this offseason.

While it's not considered an incredibly strong class this year, there are several players who could help Dallas improve quickly. There could be even more options as teams will soon be forced to release players to free up salary cap space.

NFL.com's Matt Okada identified several veterans who could be on the chopping block, and three of those players need to be on the Cowboys' radar if they become available.

Tony Pollard, RB

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could be on the chopping block as the Tennessee Titans undergo another rebuild. Okada said Pollard has been one of the more consistent backs in the NFL, dating back to his final two seasons with the Cowboys.

"Pollard has quietly been one of the most consistent running backs in football the last four years, logging between 1,288 and 1,378 scrimmage yards in each of those seasons and scoring between five and six touchdowns in each of the last three," Okada wrote.

The Titans can free up $7.25 million in cap space by releasing Pollard, and a reunion in Dallas could make sense. Even if the Cowboys re-sign Javonte Williams, Pollard would be a welcome addition, plus he has plenty of experience working in a committee.

Kenny Moore, CB

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II celebrates tackling Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has been identified as a potential cap casualty after a subpar 2025 campaign. An Achilles injury slowed him down, but when healthy, Moore has been one of the premier slot corners in the NFL.

Dallas needs a slot defender in the worst way after letting Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency ahead of the 2025 campaign. The 30-year-old Moore would be a short-term answer, but he could help the defense improve drastically.

Denzel Ward, CB

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Another team undergoing a rebuild (again) is the Cleveland Browns. With Todd Monken taking over, they're expected to make some big changes, which could lead to the release of star cornerback Denzel Ward.

"At 29 years old, Ward may not be as elite as he once was but is still a solid corner with years left to give. The problem is the money. Ward carries a $32.9 million cap hit in 2026, highest on the team outside of ﻿﻿Deshaun Watson﻿﻿, and the Browns could save $20 million by designating him as a post-June 1 cut," Okada wrote.

Ward has had durability concerns, but when he's on the field, he's one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. If he winds up available, Dallas needs to be ready to pounce.

