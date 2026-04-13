Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would Create Serious Hype for Dallas' Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have done a decent job addressing their defense in 2026, but it's safe to say there isn't a lot of hype for Christian Parker's unit just yet.

The additions have been OK, but there has not been much to get truly excited about. The Rashan Gary trade tops the list, although that certainly wasn't the blockbuster EDGE addition fans were hoping for and, quite frankly, that was needed.

Dallas also signed Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, both of which were solid moves, but neither one is guaranteed to drastically alter the defensive issues that were the biggest problems for Dallas in 2025.

Long story short: the Cowboys need to do something bigger, and we aren't just talking about a trade up in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jerry Jones needs to go big and the best way to do that is trading for a true difference-maker, especially at edge rusher.

Cowboys trade proposal for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has just the solution for the Cowboys and it consists of a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby, who Dallas was reportedly trying to acquire earlier this offseason.

Knox proposes a trade between the Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders that would see Dallas give up first- and second-round picks in 2027, and a third-rounder in 2028.

"Still, it wouldn't be a total shock if the Raiders get offers that are difficult to refuse after the draft — when teams seeking a pass-rusher may have missed out," Knox said. "One team to watch is Dallas, which made multiple offers for Crosby earlier this offseason."

"Dallas eventually acquired Rashan Gary from Green Bay, but if the Cowboys can't add pass-rushing help in the draft, they could make a strong push to pair Gary and Crosby together," he added. "The Raiders, sensing a chance to put more offense pieces around presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, just might listen."

Cowboys' trade offers for Maxx Crosby

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Ryan McFadden, the Cowboys actually threw three offers at the Raiders for Crosby before the Baltimore Ravens made a better one.

"Baltimore beat out the Dallas Cowboys, who were also seeking an elite pass rusher. Initial offers centered on Dallas' second first-round pick at No. 20, and defensive tackleOsa Odighizuwa," McFadden said.

"The Cowboys then offered their top first-rounder at No. 12 and a third-round pick," McFadden added. "Ultimately, the Cowboys moved to No. 12 and their second-round pick, but the last two offers, sources said, did not include Odighizuwa, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round selection."

Since then, Jones has said he doesn't "anticipate revisiting that situation" with Crosby, but he also said it's still "possible."

Would the Raiders trade Crosby again?

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the nixed trade, Crosby says he is now re-committed to the Raiders, so that would seem to put an end to any hope the Cowboys can acquire him.

"I wasn't supposed to be in Baltimore, and that's it," Crosby said on his own podcast. "I'm meant to be a Raider. It's through my damn core."

While that's all well and good, things can change. There was a lot of emotion from the fallout of the Ravens-Raiders debacle and how Crosby feels now might not last.

We would not anticipate a trade before the start of 2026, but it's very possible Crosby will once again grow frustrated with the Raiders if the losing and dysfunction persists.

And, with the Raiders looking to accelerate that rebuild and put more pieces around Fernando Mendoza, gaining a few picks for 2027 would be enticing, especially an extra first-rounder.

Crosby would change the Cowboys' defense

A five-time Pro Bowler, Crosby would instantly change Dallas' defense, giving it an elite weapon off the edge.

Crosby has posted double-digit sacks four times during his career and even during a 2025 season in which he wasn't 100% healthy, Crosby still managed to tally 10 sacks in 15 games and post the 14th-best pass-rush win rate among edge rushers, per ESPN.

Add in the fact that the Raiders had nobody upfront to help take pressure off him and you have a situation in which Crosby could explode with a competent pass-rusher like Gary across from him.

Then, there's the work ethic and attitude Crosby would bring to the defense. The 28-year-old would help defensive coordinator Christian Parker build a strong culture on that side of the ball, something that will only elevate Dallas' unit further.

Maxx Crosby trade compensation

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The days of the Raiders getting two first-round picks for Crosby are probably over. By all accounts, it would appear that Baltimore was the only team willing to offer that much and chances are it won't happen again.

Instead, we could see Las Vegas getting the exact same offer the Cowboys sent its way before the Ravens swooped in, which was a first- and second-round pick.

And, if the Raiders are willing to take that offer at any point down the road, Jones shouldn't hesitate to give it up for a player who would create legitimate hype for his defense.