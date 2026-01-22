Why Keldric Faulk Could Be a Difference-Maker for the Cowboys’ Defensive Line

With a need at defensive end, the Dallas Cowboys are going to be linked to every possible EDGE prospect who could be available at No. 12 overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

One player who fits the bill is Auburn's Keldric Faulk, the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder from Auburn. Faulk is considered NFL-ready due to his size and length and is a tremendous run defender. As a pass-rusher, however, he's still putting it all together and had just two sacks this season.

MORE: Cowboys Will Be Biggest Patriots Cheerleaders in AFC Championship For 1 Reason

That brought up an interesting conversation on 105.3 The Fan with Cory Mageors and Kevin Hageland, asking if Faulk is the right fit considering his lack of production.

"This is the thing. If you're going to draft an edge, you need to draft an edge. Yes. If you're going to draft a guy that you can move to the inside, are we needing Kenny Clark, Osa (Odighizuwa), and Quinn (Quinnen Williams)? That's the thing. We've invested there, and at this point, for the Cowboys specifically. And again, all these conversations at the moment are taking place without knowing who the defensive coordinator is," Mageors said.

"We've got to wait to figure out exactly what our future defensive coordinator is going to want to do and what's most important to him. Because he might come in and say, middle linebacker is the only thing I need. And once I get that, I can work everything from there on. I love being able to move lots of players around. If I was able to slide him [Faulk] inside, move Osa outside for a play. Or a couple different series, you know, those kinds of things, maybe that could be a benefit to me."

How would Auburn DE Keldric Faulk fit on the #DallasCowboys' DL? @OThankKevin, @inthemageors and @AlecOnTheRadio discuss Faulk's position flexibility and how it could impact Osa Odighizuwa getting some snaps on the edge.



Listen to their entire draft profile on Faulk⤵️ pic.twitter.com/d9KRNFCuPl — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 21, 2026

Mageors went on to discuss the possibility of moving Odighizuwa around more, believing it could be a benefit that keeps offenses guessing. He believes the Cowboys could move him and a player such as Faulk around, which would allow them to get their best linemen on the field, while forcing the offensive line to prepare for anything.

Cowboys will have a better plan after landing a new DC

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn takes on California. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main point from this is that Dallas doesn't truly know which player makes the most sense for them. Once they land a new defensive coordinator, however, that will become clearer.

MORE: Cowboys PFF Grades Highlight Dak Prescott's Superhero Effort in 2025

Perhaps the new DC will love the idea of adding Faulk and building a massive defensive line full of versatility. Maybe they will prefer more speed rushers, or even a 3-4 where they get their pass rush from the outside linebacker position.

Hopefully, we will know who that coach is soon, and then we can discuss in even more detail which players make the most sense.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?