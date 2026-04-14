Stephen Jones' Comments Add Fuel To Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Trade Rumors

If you have been paying attention to the Dallas Cowboys rumors leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, there is a growing belief that the team is strongly looking into a potential trade up into the top 10.

Every analyst appears to have heard the growing buzz that Dallas is one of the most likely teams to trade up in next week's draft,

Now, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is only adding fuel to the fire.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday afternoon and discussed the possibility of a potential trade. He also commented on this year's draft class, which indicates the Cowboys' list of first-round targets is not as wide a net as in recent years.

According to Jones, the Cowboys typically enter a draft with 16 to 22 first-round grades on prospects. However, Jones noted, "I’m not sure we will get there this year."

Dallas Cowboys Trending Toward Active Draft Day?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are no strangers to picking up the phones and engaging in trade talks, and Jerry Jones is always looking to make headlines. So when the draft rolls around, don't be surprised to see the chatter about a potential Cowboys move increase.

Jones noted that trade talks generally begin the week of the draft, but he’s a “big believer most of these trades happen when you are on the board.”If that's the case, Dallas will actively be monitoring any potential slides in the top 10 and could be looking to move out of the No. 20 pick.

“Next week, people finalize their boards and have their strategy sessions. I’m a big believer that most of these trades happen as you’re on the board. Players fall off that you wanted, and then you’re willing to come out. Players are staying on the board that you thought might not be there, and then you’re attempting to move up a little bit," Jones said. "You might not be willing to give up what it costs to move way up in the draft. But if a player starts to fall, then you get a little thought that maybe we could move up and it wouldn’t cost as much and we would still get the guy that we think is the best player for us at a particular position for where we’re going to pick.”

Because of Jones' comments that the team may not get to 22 prospects with first-round grades, a trade up seems like the most likely scenario.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Should a player like Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, or Rueben Bain begin to fall in the draft, it would be a perfect opportunity for the Cowboys front office to get active and make the splash that it has teased all offseason.

Jerry Jones has promised to "bust the budget" in an effort to rebuild the roster, and while the team may not have done so with any high-profile signings in free agency, draft day could provide the perfect opportunity for Dallas to come through on its promise, so get your popcorn ready.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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