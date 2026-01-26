Dallas Cowboys Meet With Intriguing Defensive Prospects at Shrine Game

The Dallas Cowboys are in full offseason mode and beginning to turn their attention to NFL Draft season, especially following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

One player who will be tasked with developing talent on Parker's staff is Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who is getting an up-close look at some of the intriguing talent in the 2026 draft class.

Whitecotton is serving as a defensive coordinator at the Shrine Bowl, and while he is set to interview for the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator opening later this week, he's still able to get some valuable insight on the prospects.

Over the weekend, it's reported that the team has met with all five Texas A&M players participating in the Shrine Bowl, including standout linebacker Taurean York.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates with defensive end Dayon Hayes against the Auburn Tigers | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Linebacker is a major area of need for the Cowboys, so York is a name that immediately stands out, and he has made a strong impression during the first few days of practice.

This past season, York recorded 73 total tackles, 7,5 tackles for a loss, and one sack, along with three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

York is undersized, listed at at 5-10 and 232 pounds, but that has not been holding him back.

Texas A&M LB Taurean York!!!🚨🚨🚨



Taurean York is DOMINATING at the East-West Shrine Bowl!!!🔥



Day 1 Practice!🔥@TaureanYork5x @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/GPlG5D5JHF — Linebackers University™ (@Linebackers_U) January 25, 2026

Other players to meet with the team were defensive linemen Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, and cornerback Tyreek Chappell, according to Aggies beat writer Tony Catalina.

The list of players to meet with Dallas will continue to grow in the coming days, with Cowboys assistants coaching in both the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, which kicks off practice on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shrine Game at The Star will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, while the Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday, January 31. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

