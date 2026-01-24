New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Hybrid Linebacker, Sticky Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys have their defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, who was recently with the Philadelphia Eagles. Parker is now focused on filling out the rest of his coaching staff, but before long, the attention will turn to the roster.

Once that becomes the main focus, the Cowboys will have several holes to fill. The most pressing issues are on the defensive side of the ball, which they can address with their two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

That's what happens in a recent mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's T.J. Randall, who has the Cowboys selecting a hybrid linebacker and an excellent cover corner with their first two picks.

Pick No. 12: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With their first pick in this mock, the Cowboys luck out with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese still on the board. That would be a surprise, but if he's available, he might be the perfect selection.

"It’s challenging to peruse mock drafts and not find Reese attached to one of the first five selections, though I can conceivably see a 'fall' if he’s still on the board when Tennessee is on the clock. Of course, his pre-draft process could essentially cement his top-five status, but for now, he is off the board to Dallas at twelve," Randall wrote.

"Dallas now bolsters its defense with a box player who made a significant impact when working along the edge in 2025, after spending most of his time in the box the year prior."

Reese can give Dallas some of what they lost in trading Micah Parsons. He's a capable off-ball linebacker, but also can rush the quarterback.

Pick No. 20: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood runs into the end zone after an interception against Mississippi State. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Randall said the Cowboys should remain patient with Shavon Revel Jr., but still thinks taking Colton Hood is the right call.

"I don’t see those lumps as indicative of who Revel Jr. is as a player. Much of his time as a pro was spent recovering from injury. If McCoy is still available, do they follow a similar pattern? McCoy’s injury occurred in January 2025, so he will seemingly be ready for pro duty much earlier than Revel Jr. was. I wouldn’t fault them for pulling the trigger," Randall wrote.

"With all of that said, I am a big fan of the 6-foot, 190-pound Hood. I labeled Terrell as a sticky coverage defender, a classification worthy of assigning to Hood as well."

The Cowboys already had a need at cornerback before releasing Trevon Diggs, so going with Hood at this point makes perfect sense.

