Cowboys Draft Rumor Reveals Dallas Could Wreck NFC East Rival's Plan

You know Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would love nothing more than to get a player he covets in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft while also wrecking the plan of one of his division rivals.

Well, it appears he might get that chance on April 23. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that teams think the Cowboys could very well be targeting a move up in front of the New York Giants to select a player Big Blue also wants.

Schultz did not say that player by name, but we do know that the Giants hold the No. 5 overall pick, so Dallas would be targeting a move up from No. 12 to No. 4 if this is to be believed.

"Several teams have said they believe Dallas is targeting a player the Giants also covet, and getting ahead of them would be ideal if the price makes sense," Schultz reported.

Who could be the player?

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The one that makes the most sense is Sonny Styles.

The Cowboys and Giants both need a linebacker and guys like David Bailey and Arvell Reese are unlikely to be available at No. 5 for the Giants. New York also doesn't need an edge rusher, but it's certainly not crazy to think they could make an exception for an elite prospect like Reese or Bailey if one is available.

For the Cowboys, they likely have significant interest in Bailey and Reese, and Styles is probably very much on their radar, also. We think a trade up any of the three would be on the table for Dallas.

What would a trade up to No. 4 cost the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has reported that the Arizona Cardinals (No. 3) and Tennessee Titans (No. 4) are two teams looking to trade back, so they're open for business.

The most reasonable spot to trade up to would be No. 4. A trade up to No. 3 (2,200 points, per the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart) is possible, but then you're looking at Dallas giving up the two first-rounders (2,050 points) and then at least another pick, which could include their third-rounder (132 points).

Doing that would mean the Cowboys have just one pick in the top 100 and that would not be ideal. The Cowboys could dip into their 2027 stable, but that's not ideal either because next year's class should be better.

At No. 4 (1,800 points), the Cowboys can give up their two first-round picks and get back Tennessee's early third-round pick (260 points) to even things out. That seems like something Dallas can definitely stomach, especially because it gives the Cowboys a second Day 2 pick the team doesn't have right now.

Whether it's the No. 3 or No. 4 pick, there is clearly more than one way the Cowboys can step in front of the Giants, and we wouldn't rule out Jerry going all out to do so.

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