Kaleb Elarms-Orr Could Be Cowboys Answer at LB in 2026 NFL Draft

There are multiple needs all over the defensive roster for the Dallas Cowboys, but inside linebacker stands out as their greatest weakness. Currently, there are only three players listed on their depth chart at this position, and only DeMarvion Overshown stands out as a legit starter.

This doesn't mean they have to target a linebacker in Round 1. While snatching up someone such as CJ Allen or Jacob Rodriguez would be helpful, the Cowboys could still use their first two picks in Round 1 on other needs and find a quality linebacker with their next pick, which is No. 92 in Round 3.

One option at that spot is TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who Blogging the Boys' Dan Rogers says could be their new "punisher" at the position.

Why Kaleb Elarms-Orr fits with the Cowboys

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Rogers says that Elarms-Orr is a great fit under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker due to his athleticism and processing speed. Parker comes from a system that has had success with linebackers who aggressively attack the ball, like Nakobe Dean, and Elarms-Orr could find similar success.

"He’s a great fit for the defensive structure being implemented by Christian Parker as the team’s new defensive coordinator prioritizes linebackers with elite processing speed and the athletic profile to excel in pattern match coverages," Rogers wrote. "His ability to move laterally and close passing windows quickly aligns perfectly with the requirements of this system."

Elarms-Orr racked up 130 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks during his senior season. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says he needs better instincts, but the TCU product could be an instant contributor on special teams. That said, Elarms-Orr could be a factor on the base defense as well, especially with the right coaching.

Cowboys would still need veteran help even with Elarms-Orr

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The questions surrounding Elarms-Orr aren't concerning enough to avoid selecting him in the mid-rounds, but it doesn't mean the Cowboys should feel confident that his selection alone would fix their defense.

Dallas not only needs someone who can start next to Overshown, but with his injury history, they realistically need two players capable of starting. That means even if they believe Elarms-Orr can contribute as a rookie, they still need to sign a veteran.

There are some intriguing options still available, led by veterans Bobby Wagner and Bobby Okereke. Signing either of them, along with drafting Elarms-Orr, could be exactly what the linebacker corps needs in 2026.