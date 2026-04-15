Cowboys Showing Interest in Ideal 3-4 Defensive End Prospect LT Overton

First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker has stated that he has plans for the Dallas Cowboys to feature multiple sets on defense. He's made it clear that he wants versatile players with his primary goal being to cause confusion for the opposing offenses they will face.

While all of this is true, Parker still comes from the Vic Fangio system, which utilizes the 3-4 scheme. That's believed to be one of the reasons they moved on from Osa Odighizuwa, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick.

It could also be why they're reportedly showing interest in Alabama's LT Overton ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. According to Joe Rodriguez of The Frisco Report, Dallas had a virtual meeting with Overton and there was "significant interest."

LT Overton's fit with Cowboys, Christian Parker

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overton began his career with Texas A&M before transferring to Alabama in 2024. In his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, he recorded 84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks.

During the NFL Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds. His size is impressive, but Overton didn't blow anyone away with his workouts. That wasn't surprising, considering he's known for playing with pure power rather than overwhelming athleticism.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said as much, saying he has "impressive power" and a "Rugged demeanor," although he doesn't anticipate Overton making noise as a pass rusher off the edge.

"Overton is a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor. He has long arms and plays with the anchor/leverage that helps him secure his gap. However, he rarely gains early positional advantages and isn’t going to be a gap-shooter. He lacks range in pursuit and won’t threaten tackles to the corner with his get-off as an edge rusher."

With the Cowboys, Overton makes sense as a 5-tech end when they line up in a three-man line but can also play the 3-tech if needed. His main focus would be on stopping the run, doing much of the dirty work in the process.

Where will LT Overton be drafted?

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While players who can contribute the way Overton does are important, they’re also often overlooked. For that reason, he could potentially slide into the middle rounds.

Selecting Overton in Round 4 would be an ideal situation for Dallas, giving them a contending player without costing a premium pick.

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