Dolphins-Broncos Jaylen Waddle Trade Could Deliver Cowboys Draft Blessing

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet start to the second week of NFL free agency, but a giant blessing may have just fallen into Jerry Jones' lap after a blockbuster trade that shook up the AFC.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Miami Dolphins are trading star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks. On the surface, the trade looks like it doesn't impact the Cowboys, but a closer look shows it could create a domino effect that lands the Cowboys a prized possession in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miami currently holds the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. Dallas sits one pick behind, at No. 12. Prior to the Waddle trade, cornerback, safety, and EDGE were atop the list of needs on the Dolphins' roster.

Of course, the Cowboys are in desperate need of finding a pass rusher after trading Micah Parsons last season, and the team fielded the worst pass defense in the league a year ago, so they need any help they can find in the secondary.

After trading Waddle, combined with the team's release of Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver position immediately jumps to the top of the Dolphins' list of needs. With star wide receivers like Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon potentially available, Miami can choose from an embarrassment of riches. That leaves Dallas in a prime position to select any star defender who falls.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after a play against Clemson | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an ideal situation, Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs would fall to Dallas. Miami's overwhelming need for a wide receiver makes that more possible. A great consolation prize would be LSU All-American cornerback Mansoor Delane, who is set to visit the Cowboys ahead of the draft.

While the headlines on the national landscape will center around whether the Broncos or Dolphins were big winners of the trade, Cowboys Nation should be licking its chops knowing that there is one less team about Dallas that could snipe a dream draft target.

Now, we just sit and wait.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7