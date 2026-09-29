Cowboys Week 3 Report Card: Dallas' Coaching Staff Among 5 Receiving Failing Grades

The Dallas Cowboys have taken a lot of bad losses over the past three decades, but the one in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens is right up there with the worst of them.

It's bad enough that the Cowboys lost on a last-second field goal, but it's even worse to know this was a game Dallas should have won if it could just get out of its own way.

As you'd expect, the grades aren't pretty for the vast majority of the team's position groups, and the coaching staff didn't emerge with a positive review, either.

Quarterback: C-

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott completed 25-of-40 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown to zero picks.

Solid numbers on paper, but there was a large swath of the game in which the passing attack didn't do much. Adding to that, the failed fourth-quarter goal-line sequence featuring a puzzling throwaway was a major blemish.

Running backs: A

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams had his best game on the ground with 19 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown, good enough for over five yards per carry, which was over two yards more than what Williams had averaged in the two games prior.

Amazing what a little run-blocking can do, isn't it? It's just a shame head coach Brian Schottenheimer forgot how successful the ground game was during that late fourth-quarter sequence.

Wide receivers: B+

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) catches the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL Rio Game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 14 catches for 194 yards, although neither one found pay dirt. This was easily Pickens' best game of the 2026 season.

Both receivers could have had more if the passing attack didn't go nearly silent for the better part of two-plus quarters.

Tight ends: D

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson scores their second touchdown REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Jake Ferguson notched a touchdown, but he also lost a costly fumble in the third quarter. Luke Schoonmaker's false start was also a brutal blunder and Prescott admitted the mistake limited what the offense could do in that situation.

“It can't happen,” Schottenheimer said. “Schoony knows that at the end of the time. At the end of the day, we're down there low. I liked the call that we had, but you move us back, it definitely hurts because there's a couple of things that we had that we felt really good about down there low.”

Offensive line: C

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' group upfront had its best showing in the run game thus far after Williams tallied his highest yardage output and posted five yards per rush.

However, Prescott was under pressure more than we'd like, with the offensive line surrendering 12 pressures in all, according to Pro Football Focus. T.J. Bass had five to lead the team, and Tyler Guyton was next with three. Prescott wasn't sacked at all, though.

Terence Steele was guilty of a few major miscues. His hold wiped out a 23-yard Pickens reception, and he had ahand in the blocked field goal.

Defensive line: F

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Jaishawn Barham, Quinnen Williams, Otito Ogbonnia, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Shemar James look on REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

The Ravens torched the Cowboys on the ground with 192 yards and two scores, and averaged over five yards per carry.

Otito Ogbonnia, Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams did combine for six of the team's 12 pressures, but none of those turned into sacks. Ogbonnia had the best game of the trio with his two pressures and five run stops.

Edge rushers: F

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Von Miller poses for a photo with fans before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

Only five of the 12 pressures came from the edge rushers, with Von Miller leading the way with three. But, there were no sacks.

The only edge rusher with a sack this season is Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has 0.5. The group continues to be very underwhelming, and that's putting it nicely.

Linebackers: C

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaishawn Barham was the star of the show for this group once again after notching a pair of huge run stops on Derrick Henry, with one of those coming during a goal-line stand.

Unfortunately, Barham and the linebackers weren't able to do much more than that to stop the Ravens from running all over Dallas' defense.

Meanwhile, Dee Winters continues to underwhelm after posting the second-worst PFF defensive and coverage grades on the team.

There's no doubt that it should be Barham starting next to DeMarvion Overshown when he returns from injury.

Cornerbacks: F

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamar Jackson didn't need to do much through the air, but when he did he completed 75% of his passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Adding to that, it was Reddy Steward who allowed Zay Flowers to slip through for that huge reception that put the Ravens in field goal range for Tyler Loop's last-second kick.

Safeties: B

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in action with Dallas Cowboys' Shavon Revel Jr. and Caleb Downs REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Hard to get mad at this group for anything it did wrong with all of the injuries that have forced Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell into significant snaps.

That said, Clark had a big pass break-up to help force a three-and-out in the second half, and Downs had a great run stop on Derrick Henry, and he notched the sixth-best defensive grade and second-best coverage grade on the team.

Special teams: F

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks as punter Bryan Anger (5) holds the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aubrey booted two kickoffs out of bounds, and the touchback on the final kickoff was a massive blunder that permitted the Ravens great field position.

Dallas also had a breakdown on a field goal attempt that allowed the Ravens to block it, which wiped three crucial points off the board.

Aubrey made three field goals, but all of them were chip shots, with his long being 38 yards.

Coaching: F

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An absolute failure on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys' coaching staff.

Brian Schottenheimer's play-calling was atrocious, especially at the end of the game, and Christian Parker's defense continues to look like one of the worst in the NFL.

The Cowboys don't just have a talent problem in some spots, they also have a coaching problem overall.

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