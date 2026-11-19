Once again, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves looking to bounce back from a loss. This time, they're reeling from a 46-40 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, which left the Cowboys with a record of 4-6.

Dallas is still somehow alive in the NFC East, which is why they made a drastic move this week. The Cowboys decided to take play-calling duties away from defensive coordinatr Christian Parker and announced that senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will take over.

Pettine's first chance to prove himself comes against the struggling Tennessee Titans who are just 1-8. This is a great chance for Dallas to build some confidence, but they need to be able to execute to take advantage. That said, here are three key areas the Cowboys must focus on to ensure they leave Week 11 with a win.

Focus on taking away Tony Pollard and the ground game

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard carries the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's offense as a whole is bad and they're just 23rd in the NFL in rushing. That doesn't mean they can't catch fire, and the Cowboys should know this very well.

The Titans' top rusher is Tony Pollard, who spent five seasons in Dallas. During his final two, Pollard topped 1,000 yards and did so again the past two years with Tennessee. Through nine games in 2026, Pollard has 628 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

He proved how dangerous he can still be when he had 129 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, followed by 117 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was shut down by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 and the Cowboys should take notes from them. Allowing Pollard to get hot would be detrimental to the Dallas defense and could truly destroy their confidence.

Get after Cam Ward with the blitz

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary celebrates with defensive back Juanyeh Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shutting down the run is just part of the equation. From there, the Cowboys' defense has to be able to stop Cam Ward. He's a young quarterback with plenty of talent, but can make mistakes when facing pressure. If Dallas allows him to sit comfortably in the pocket, Ward has the ability to move the chains. That's why they have to get after him and Pettine needs to do so by unleashing the blitz.

Attack the Titans' struggling pass defense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington runs after making a catch as Tennessee Titans safety Tony Adams chases. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have a huge advantage. The Titans are the worst defense in the league against the pass, surrendering 2,402 yards through their first nine games. Dallas, on the other hand, is the No. 3 passing offense with 2,655 yards.

Tennessee's secondary was already a problem, and it only got worse when they traded Amani Hooker to the Buffalo Bills. Dallas needs to exploit that advantage and dial up plays where Dak Prescott targets CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens down field often. Both Lamb and Pickens are playing excellent football. Lamb enters Week 11 with 976 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 receptions while Pickens has 678 yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions.

This is a huge mismatch for Dallas and by asserting their dominance here, the Cowboys could go a long way toward picking up a much-needed win this Sunday.

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