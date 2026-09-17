Everything Dallas Cowboys Have to Fear About Washington Commanders in Week 2

Another week, another NFC East game for the Dallas Cowboys, who take on the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The Cowboys are looking to right the ship after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. The Commanders are in a similar boat after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, although Washington was considered an underdog in that game.

The Cowboys are seen as favorites once again this week, but that means little in the NFL. After all, any given Sunday, right?

Ahead of their matchup with the Commanders, here are three things the Cowboys need to be worried about.

Commanders' pass-rush

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) is seen against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders don't have any high-profile names in their pass-rush, but that didn't stop Washington from stacking 18 pressures and three sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Washington brought the heat from the edge and interior, with Daron Payne, K'Lavon Chaisson, Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu and Charles Omenihu combining for 13 of Washington's 18 on the day.

Along with players on Washington's front being able to create their own pressures, we're sure head coach Dan Quinn is going to have plenty of blitzes dialed up to make things more difficult.

After the uneven performance the Cowboys' offensive line put up last week, it's hard to ignore the possibility that things won't be much better this week against Washington.

The Diggs-McLaurin duo

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants did whatever they wanted to against Dallas' defense last week, including tossing the rock all over the field.

What's more alarming about this matchup is that the Commanders have a better one-two punch at wide receiver than New York did in Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs — and both players are due following lackluster yardage outputs in Week 1.

A pair of multi-time 1,000-yard wide receivers, McLaurin and Diggs are going to give Dallas' shaky secondary fits if the Cowboys' pass-rush doesn't get home.

And if that scenario unfolds, the Cowboys' offense better be ready to put some points on the board in Week 2.

The biggest concern in Dallas' secondary is DaRon Bland, who did not have a good game in Week 1. We're hoping to see Dallas rotate him with Shavon Revel instead of what the team did in Week 1, which was rotate Revel and Durant.

Jayden Daniels' escapability

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had isses affecting Jaxson Dart with their pass-rush last week, and making matters worse, Dart had the athleticism to escape if Dallas actually got pressure. The second-year signal-caller ended up cooking the Cowboys for 54 rushing yards, including a 22-yard scamper that set up an eventual score.

Daniels possesses the same kind of athleticism Dart does, so there will be no reprieve for the Cowboys' defense this week.

That's especially unfortunate for Dallas because the Commanders' suspect offensive line can be exploited, but doing so will be much harder because Daniels can escape the pocket and extend plays.

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