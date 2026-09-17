Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders, NFL Week 2: Betting Odds, Preview

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major letdown to kick off the 2026-27 NFL season, falling to the division rival New York Giants after a lackluster effort from the defense and a slow start from the offense.

In Week 2, the Cowboys have an opportunity to move on from the disappointment with another NFC East foe on the schedule, as they welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium for the home opener.

Over the last 10 years, Dallas holds an impressive 8-2 home record against the Commanders, so history is on their side when the game gets underway at Jerry World. Last season, the Cowboys swept the series, 2-0, most recently securing a 30-23 win on Christmas Day.

According to the oddsmakers, the Cowboys are favored to keep the winning streak against Washington going, despite the Week 1 setback, entering Sunday afternoon's game as solid 4.5-point favorites at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is interviewed by Kay Adams after the game against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The line shows some slight movement after Dallas initially opened as 3.5-point favorites, so it looks like they are getting some backing from the public. The moneyline is even more convincing, with the Cowboys sitting as -218 favorites over the visiting Commanders.

That means you would need to risk $218 on the Dallas moneyline in order to land a $100 return. The over/under for Sunday afternoon's game is set for a whopping 50.5 total points.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 2 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 | Giants +180

After Sunday afternoon's home opener, it will be time for the Cowboys to get back on the road for a historic trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Week 3 showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium.

It marks the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, so let's hope that the Cowboys are ready to put on a show.

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