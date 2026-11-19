The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for a Week 11 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, which marks the second outing of a three-game home stand at AT&T Stadium.

After this week's game, the Cowboys will then be making a quick turnaround, which they are all too familiar with at this time of year, to welcome the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

While the Eagles will be visiting, several members of the team will be making a homecoming and returning to their old stomping grounds in Friso. In fact, several players who could be suiting up for the holiday were with the Cowboys during training camp.

Anything can happen between now and next Thursday, but as things currently stand, the Cowboys could be facing their former quarterback, running back, and offense tackle.

Cowboys' Former Practice Squad Gets Revenge Game in Dallas

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jaydon Blue is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Cowboys practice squad quarterback Joe Milton III got the first start of his NFL career in Week 9 against the New York Giants, throwing for 169 yards and rushing for 64 more. Milton had one fumble and was sacked seven times.

Philadelphia is also home to former Cowboys fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who flamed out in Dallas due to questions about his work ethic. He was poached by the Eagles after being part of the Cowboys' final roster cuts. With the Eagles, Blue has picked up return responsibilities.

Most recently, the Eagles have added offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius. Cornelius was a sixth-round pick in the same draft class as Blue and showed some promise in Dallas, but he was back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad. After being waived by the Cowboys on November 17 with the hope of bringing him back to the practice squad, Cornelius was signed just 24 hours later by the Eagles on November 18.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll have to see whether Cornelius is on the Eagles' active roster against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, but if he is, it will be a little family reunion. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles in Week 12 is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas is currently listed as a heavy 8.5-point favorite at home over the visiting Eagles, while the over/under is set for 47.5 total points.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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